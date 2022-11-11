“Crikey,” George Russell feels the heat from F1 Twitter after beaching his car in the Brazilian GP qualifying

Read full article on original website
Jenson Button 'amazed' by Max Verstappen dispute with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Jenson Button says he was left "amazed" at Red Bull's drivers exchanging furious radio messages after Max Verstappen refused to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. An angry Perez suggested "this shows who he really is" in reaction to Verstappen denying...
Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report
Getty ImagesThe beloved super sub hasn't raced full-time in F1 since 2019, but at 35 years old, he may be making a comeback.
