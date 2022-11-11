The Art Collection and Tax Affairs of Sotheby’s Billionaire Owner Patrick Drahi Are Detailed in Leaked Documents

A Piet Mondrian composition sold for $51 million during Sotheby’s evening sales on Nov. 14, a historic auction record for the Dutch artist. Surpassing Mondrian’s previous benchmark, when a 2015 Christie’s auction realised $50.5 million for a 1929 painting, the Sotheby’s sale was the first time Mondrian’s 1930 Composition No. II appeared at auction since 1983 when it sold for $2.15 million, at the time an artist record for Mondrian.

16 HOURS AGO