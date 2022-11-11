The Art Collection and Tax Affairs of Sotheby’s Billionaire Owner Patrick Drahi Are Detailed in Leaked Documents

Read full article on original website
A Piet Mondrian Painting Sold for a Record Breaking $51 Million at Auction
A Piet Mondrian composition sold for $51 million during Sotheby’s evening sales on Nov. 14, a historic auction record for the Dutch artist. Surpassing Mondrian’s previous benchmark, when a 2015 Christie’s auction realised $50.5 million for a 1929 painting, the Sotheby’s sale was the first time Mondrian’s 1930 Composition No. II appeared at auction since 1983 when it sold for $2.15 million, at the time an artist record for Mondrian.
Forbes Could Sell for $800 Million After SPAC Deals Collapse
Forbes Media could sell for $800 million after an abandoned special-purpose acquisition in August, Axios reported today (Nov. 15). Potential investors include SUN Group, an Indian media giant, and GSV Ventures, a U.S.-based venture capital firm. Integrated Whale Media (IWM), a private equity firm in Hong Kong, bought a 95...
Elon Musk Heads to Court To Defend His $56 Billion Tesla Bonus Package
Elon Musk is headed to court this week to defend his $56 billion Tesla compensation package, in response to a lawsuit brought up by a Tesla shareholder in 2018. A five-day trial over the case kicked off today (Nov. 14) in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The Tesla CEO is scheduled to take the stand Nov. 16.
Warren Buffett Buys a Huge Stake in a Taiwan Chip Maker as the US and China Spar Over Technology
Warren Buffett’s investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway bought roughly 60 million shares, worth $4.1 billion, of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chip manufacturer, in the three months ending Sept. 30, the firm disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Nov. 14. It’s Berkshire’s first disclosed investment...
