Read full article on original website
Related
tamu.edu
Inaugural fellowship winners celebrated
The Wm Michael Barnes ’64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Texas A&M University continues to seek new ways to help financially support graduate students. The department is excited to award inaugural fellowships to two doctoral students. “These fellowships have a positive impact on our students,” said Dr....
tamu.edu
Texas A&M Hosts National Semiconductor Texas Workshop
Stakeholders from government, industry and academia gathered at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Nov. 8 to discuss Texas’ evolving role as a leading developer and producer of semiconductor technologies. The National Semiconductor Texas Workshop was held as part of Texas A&M University’s ongoing collaboration with business...
Comments / 0