ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTH is Happening at FTX: A Timeline

By Alex Vuocolo
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo0vR_0j7nBTiP00

This illustration photo shows a smartphone screen displaying the logo of FTX, the crypto exchange platform, with a screen showing the FTX website in the background in Arlington, Virginia on February 10, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

FTX, the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world, has declared bankruptcy, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. The announcement came Friday morning after a whirlwind week, in which headlines could barely keep up with developments. What at first looked like a spat between leading crypto firms quickly turned into an industry-spanning debacle, with implications that are still being sussed out and could very well escalate in the coming days.

What does this mean for you? It's still unclear how the fall of FTX will affect the crypto industry, let alone the rest of the economy. But the size of the exchange, and Bankman-Fried's outsized influence, is turning heads. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers even compared it to the Enron scandal on Friday.

While the story is still unfolding, here's a timeline of what's happened so far.

SUNDAY: NOVEMBER 6

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of competing crypto exchange Binance (the biggest crypto exchange), tweets that the firm is liquidating its holdings of FTT (a native digital token that FTX issued to customers). Zhao cited "recent revelations."

These "revelations" appear to be reference a CoinDesk report that uncovered deep financial ties between FTX and Bankman-Fried's other company, the hedge fund Alameda Research. Specifically, the fund's balance sheet is reportedly loaded with FTT tokens.

Bankman-Fried responds on Twitter that the rumors were "unfounded."

MONDAY: NOVEMBER 7

Bankman-Fried continues to deny speculation that FTX is in trouble, tweets that "a competitor is trying to go after us with false rumors" and that "FTX is fine. Assets are fine." That tweet that was widely reported on before it was deleted.

TUESDAY: NOVEMBER 8

Reuters reports that FTX customers withdrew around $6 billion from the exchange over the previous 72 hours, compounding what looks like a bank run.

Later that day, Zhao announces that Binance has signed a nonbinding agreement to fully acquire FTX.com, the unit of the company that was based outside of the United States, to ease a "liquidity crunch."

The news nonetheless rattles crypto markets. The price of FTT plunges.

WEDNESDAY: NOVEMBER 9

One day after announcing the acquisition, Binance backs out. Zhao says that the company won't move forward with the deal after doing its due diligence and seeing additional reports of FTX mishandling customer funds.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, FTX had lent more than half of its customers funds to Alameda Research, putting the hedge fund on the hook for billions of dollars. For context, crypto exchanges serve as custodians of customers' crypto assets (almost like a bank). Crucially, however, they aren't regulated like banks. In FTX's case, it was also reportedly shifting money to another firm.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) open a probe into FTX.

THURSDAY: NOVEMBER 10

FTX suspends withdrawals until further notice and stops taking on new customers. It also said customers should not deposit any additional funds.

Bankman-Fried tweets "I'm sorry" and says he's looking into raising capital to avoid a collapse.

Crypto lender BlockFi, which was recently bailed out by FTX, announces that it's suspending withdrawals.

FRIDAY: NOVEMBER 11

FTX announces bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried resigns.

Officials from Miami Dade County, which struck a deal to rename the home stadium of the Miami Heat, say they're exploring legal action if FTX can't meet its contractual obligations.

For now, it's safe to assume that Larry David won't be appearing in any more FTX Super Bowl commercials.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto

Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is visible Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics, and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11 leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI, FL
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy