FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside Courts Plus
Courts Plus has served the community as a space for active adult and children programming, fun and engaging celebration spots and more. They continue to offer a variety of programming geared toward children’s health, education and entertainment. They offer child watch for guardians enjoying the facility, evening programming like their Kids’ Night Out event every month and so much more!
fargomonthly.com
Bringing a New Allure to the DL Home Improvement Scene
Interior Designers Open New Home Improvement Store in Detroit Lakes. The team at Design 2 Sell have been up to some big projects lately, some of which we have had the privilege to share, like Bucks Mill Brewing, and most recently the opening of their brand new studio in Detroit Lakes, Allure. We sat down with the team to get an inside look at this new studio and learn more about the exciting things happening in the interior design world.
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Spotlight: Catering Chef & GM of BernBaum’s, Candace Stock
The Fargo-Moorhead-West-Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
fargomonthly.com
The Advice That Helped Them Get There: Local Artist & Business Owner Hannah Stelter
The path to success is hardly ever traveled alone, and rarely comes without a few bumps in the road. There’s often a multitude of factors that play into one person’s climb to the top of their ranks. We spoke with a handful of determined and successful people with ties to the Fargo-Moorhead area regarding what, and who, they believe helped them find success in the area we’re proud to call home. Join us as we introduce these individuals over the coming months.
valleynewslive.com
P!NK announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK is coming to the FARGODOME. Pink will perform in Fargo on August 19 with special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 21 at 10am. More information...
fargomonthly.com
Black Friday Preview with West Acres & More FM Shopping!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and with that comes one of the biggest shopping events in the nation. Black Friday is a day filled with deals and dollar signs, and West Acres is Fargo’s central hub for it. On Friday, Nov 25, the mall will be opening its door for the post-Thanksgiving retail craze, and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day!
fargomonthly.com
Local Holiday Events and Activities for The Whole Family
Check out what’s returning (and new) to the area this holiday season!. The holiday season is one that Fargoans look forward to year after year. As the Christmas lights illuminate the sky, they put a flicker of joy in each of us for the shining moments of our brisk winters. This season, West Acres is hosting a wide range of fun events and activities for the whole family that you sure won’t want to miss out on. Plus, check out a few other holiday-themed events happening around town in December!
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
wdayradionow.com
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
valleynewslive.com
Take or give items at 3 new Mini Food Pantries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide, grassroots movement of mini food pantries has made its way to the area. The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties just announced the locations for what they call a ‘crowdsourced solution’ to immediate and local needs. The mini food pantries...
fargomonthly.com
Tips to Tackle Your NDSU Tailgate!
Whether you are a football fan or not, the tailgating experience at North Dakota State is a must-try for every Fargo-Moorhead resident. It’s an event that brings people from all walks of life together in the name of fun, food, community, partying and football. However, what those who have...
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
concordiacollege.edu
IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD
Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Wheels Fall Off’ Train Car Traveling Through Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BNSF workers continued to work on a rail line in Detroit Lakes along Highway 10 after a train car malfunction late Monday afternoon. An axle on one of the BNSF cars malfunctioned, Monday afternoon between Randolph Road and Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. It appears the wheels came off a hopper car causing a backup for local car and train traffic. The incident damaged railroad ties and sensors.
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
valleynewslive.com
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
wdayradionow.com
Day To Day Chance For Flurries And Snow Showers
After last night's snow showers which lead to about two to three inches of snowfall in Fargo and a general one to three around the area, more snow showers are in the forecast. Twenties look common for highs through the first half of the week before teens rush in for the back half.
