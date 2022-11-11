Check out what’s returning (and new) to the area this holiday season!. The holiday season is one that Fargoans look forward to year after year. As the Christmas lights illuminate the sky, they put a flicker of joy in each of us for the shining moments of our brisk winters. This season, West Acres is hosting a wide range of fun events and activities for the whole family that you sure won’t want to miss out on. Plus, check out a few other holiday-themed events happening around town in December!

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO