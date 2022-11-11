ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

USD/JPY Falls Below 147.00 as Risk-Off Returns

The USD/JPY currency pair broke above its sideways pattern in Tokyo. From 146.40, the asset went up in Tokyo. Before the US midterm elections, investors are being careful, so the risk profile is getting worse. The US dollar index (DXY) is up to 110.40 because people are afraid to take...
GBP/USD Approaching Channel Resistance at 1.1800

GBPUSD might be setting up for a counter trend opportunity, as price is closing in on the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame. Price just closed above the mid-channel area of interest around 1.1600 and could set its sights on the next upside barrier. The 100...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022

U.S stock futures pointed upward as the midterm election in progress. The stock market might open slightly higher today as DJIA futures are trading upward 70 points. Despite the situation, the direction of the market could change depending on the election results. Also, traders will await the release of CPI data this week which will give clues on the Fed policies.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 08, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues under bearish pressure following the weak job data last week. The index currently moving lower and put bearish pressure on the 110.00 support level. If the index closes lower and prints a new lower low then the bearish movement could continue toward 107.50.
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
AUD/USD Heading Closer to Triangle Resistance

AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6500 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is moving closer to testing the top of the triangle, which might keep gains in check once more. The 100 SMA is still below the 200...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
eToro unveils options trading in the US following Gatsby acquisition

EToro, an Israeli-based multinational social trading platform, has launched options trading for users in the United States. The launch is part of the platform’s “ongoing diversification” of offerings within the US. eToro launches options trading in the US. This offering adds to the existing products offered by...
US Dollar Tanks As Inflation Falls Below 8% for the First Time Since February

The US dollar tanked on Thursday after the annual inflation rate fell to its lowest level since January. Investors have been jumping back into stocks, with the financial markets anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause or pivot on interest rates and ignite another era of cheap money. But is this a sign that inflation is plummeting, or is it a blip on the radar?
AUD/USD Tinkers Around 0.6700 on Busy Day Among Conflicting Worries

The AUD/USD currency pair was up 0.10% intraday at the latest near 0.6710 on Tuesday morning in Europe, reflecting the market’s cautious optimism. While doing so, the Australian pair tries to explain a number of data points and events that were reported earlier in the day from Beijing and Canberra, despite generally favourable news from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia.
