USD/JPY Falls to New 10-Week Lows to Trade Below 139.00
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended declines to a new 10-week low of about 138.750 following the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/USD Rallies to New 4-Month Highs After CPI Data
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended gains to a new 4-month high of about 1.0320 following the latest round of CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now rallied to trade several levels above...
USD/JPY Falls Below 147.00 as Risk-Off Returns
The USD/JPY currency pair broke above its sideways pattern in Tokyo. From 146.40, the asset went up in Tokyo. Before the US midterm elections, investors are being careful, so the risk profile is getting worse. The US dollar index (DXY) is up to 110.40 because people are afraid to take...
AUD/USD Rallies to New 2-Month Highs to Trade Above 0.6700
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new 2-month high of about 0.6707 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
GBP/USD Approaching Channel Resistance at 1.1800
GBPUSD might be setting up for a counter trend opportunity, as price is closing in on the top of its ascending channel on the hourly time frame. Price just closed above the mid-channel area of interest around 1.1600 and could set its sights on the next upside barrier. The 100...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022
U.S stock futures pointed upward as the midterm election in progress. The stock market might open slightly higher today as DJIA futures are trading upward 70 points. Despite the situation, the direction of the market could change depending on the election results. Also, traders will await the release of CPI data this week which will give clues on the Fed policies.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 08, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues under bearish pressure following the weak job data last week. The index currently moving lower and put bearish pressure on the 110.00 support level. If the index closes lower and prints a new lower low then the bearish movement could continue toward 107.50.
EUR/CHF Plunges to New 2-Week Lows After EU CPIs
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday plunged to trade at 0.9754 off the session highs of about 0.9876. The pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair has since dropped several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result, the...
AUD/USD Heading Closer to Triangle Resistance
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6500 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is moving closer to testing the top of the triangle, which might keep gains in check once more. The 100 SMA is still below the 200...
Gold Holds Steady As Investors Monitor 2022 Election Results, Wait for Key Inflation Data
Gold futures are trying to stay above $1,700 in the middle of the trading week, as investors digest the 2022 midterm elections and brace for the critical inflation report on Thursday. The yellow metal has performed well this week and has pared its year-to-date loss at a sizable pace. Many...
NZD/USD Loses Two Days of Gains As Bulls Retreat From Six-Week Peak
During a slow Tuesday morning in Europe, NZD/USD bulls take a break at the high for several days. With this, the Kiwi pair is still mildly offered near 0.5930, even though it rose to its highest level since September 20 and ended a two-day trend of going up. In doing...
US Midterm Election Updates Keep USD/CAD Over 1.3400 Despite Lower Oil Prices
As of the start of Wednesday’s European session, the USD/CAD currency pair was hovering around 1.3450. The recent moves of the Loonie pair have been limited by worries about the US government being stuck in a stalemate, fears of covid from China, and a cautious mood before key data or events.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Correction Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher inside a rising channel visible on its short-term time frames. Price is currently testing resistance and could be due for a pullback to the support levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest around the 1.1600 major...
AUD/USD Falls as Midterm Election Uncertainty, Cryptocurrency Crisis Reduce Risk Demand
After a change in risk appetite on Wednesday, the AUD fell below US$0.65. During the night, investors looked for safe assets because of uncertainty about the US midterm elections and a crisis in the cryptocurrency market. The results of the midterm elections show that the race was closer than polls...
Consumer sentiment, Legalzoom shares soar and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Stocks look to add to Thursday's CPI-powered rally when equities soared following a better-than-expected report on inflation.
GBP/USD Rises As UK Economy Braces for Worst Recession in History
The British pound is looking to reverse some of its losses to close out a raucous trading week, as investors continue to dump the greenback in favor of equities. But can the pound sustain its gains in the backdrop of a potential recession?. According to the Office of National Statistics...
eToro unveils options trading in the US following Gatsby acquisition
EToro, an Israeli-based multinational social trading platform, has launched options trading for users in the United States. The launch is part of the platform’s “ongoing diversification” of offerings within the US. eToro launches options trading in the US. This offering adds to the existing products offered by...
NZD/USD Fluctuates Above 0.6100 As Attention is Focused on US Retail Sales
After getting back to 0.6100, the NZDUSD pair in Tokyo is going back and forth. The US dollar index’s (DXY) drop at the start of the day has stopped, which is good for the currency linked to commodities. After hitting a new three-month low at 106.28, the DXY pulled...
US Dollar Tanks As Inflation Falls Below 8% for the First Time Since February
The US dollar tanked on Thursday after the annual inflation rate fell to its lowest level since January. Investors have been jumping back into stocks, with the financial markets anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause or pivot on interest rates and ignite another era of cheap money. But is this a sign that inflation is plummeting, or is it a blip on the radar?
AUD/USD Tinkers Around 0.6700 on Busy Day Among Conflicting Worries
The AUD/USD currency pair was up 0.10% intraday at the latest near 0.6710 on Tuesday morning in Europe, reflecting the market’s cautious optimism. While doing so, the Australian pair tries to explain a number of data points and events that were reported earlier in the day from Beijing and Canberra, despite generally favourable news from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia.
