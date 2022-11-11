ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

WSAZ

One taken to hospital after accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Car, school bus involved in Kanawha County accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 confirms. The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. Our crew at the scene said the crash appeared relatively minor, with some damage to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: I-77 reopens following crash involving two semis near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said Interstate 77 traffic near Ripley was affected Friday afternoon following a crash involving two semis. Southbound lanes were shut down and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the two semis crashed into...
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting man during argument

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

City declares bar that was scene of deadly shooting a public nuisance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Monday night on a resolution that declares Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance and that the business should be “abated,” or eliminated. Council members voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The vote comes after a deadly shooting Nov. 4...
WSAZ

Christmas tree art project on display at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taco sauce packets, plastic forks, and empty hand sanitizer bottles... these aren’t your typical Christmas decorations. When Mrs. Kimball at Chesapeake High School asked her students to use their creativity, they turned everyday objects into art. You can see their creations on display at the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

KCHD officials discourage ‘vaccine fatigue’ as early flu season starts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday shopping and an uptick in large gatherings, Kanawha County area health officials updated the community on the challenges facing the area health care system regarding COVID-19, pediatric RSV and influenza. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Health...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Mary Poppins with Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre presents Mary Poppins this weekend, November 18-20, at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts!. Bailey Hartlage, Abyghale Jones, and Carson Nickell discuss details about the production. Visit vrcfa.com or call (740) 351-3600 to reserve your tickets!
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Herd hoops wins home opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first points in the Henderson Center this men’s basketball season was a dunk and that was a sign of things to come. Marshall pounded the ball inside early in the game against Tennessee Tech and got the win 91-65 and improve to 1-1 on the season. Senior Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points as he started in his 100th game for the Herd while junior Andrew Taylor scored his 1,000th point and ended up with 17.
HUNTINGTON, WV

