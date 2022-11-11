Read full article on original website
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
WSAZ
Car, school bus involved in Kanawha County accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 confirms. The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. Our crew at the scene said the crash appeared relatively minor, with some damage to...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: I-77 reopens following crash involving two semis near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said Interstate 77 traffic near Ripley was affected Friday afternoon following a crash involving two semis. Southbound lanes were shut down and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the two semis crashed into...
WSAZ
Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County, Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s beginning to look at a lot like Christmas in Lawrence County, Ohio. Marty Conley and Laura Butler stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the upcoming Festival of Trees and Christmas Market. You can learn more here.
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
WSAZ
City declares bar that was scene of deadly shooting a public nuisance
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Monday night on a resolution that declares Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance and that the business should be “abated,” or eliminated. Council members voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The vote comes after a deadly shooting Nov. 4...
WSAZ
Christmas tree art project on display at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taco sauce packets, plastic forks, and empty hand sanitizer bottles... these aren’t your typical Christmas decorations. When Mrs. Kimball at Chesapeake High School asked her students to use their creativity, they turned everyday objects into art. You can see their creations on display at the...
WSAZ
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work. Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan. Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.
WSAZ
Religious Coalition For Community Renewal hosting annual bean dinner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in Charleston can get a good meal while supporting a good cause. Seth King with The Religious Coalition For Community Renewal stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual bean dinner.
WSAZ
Woman pleads guilty to straw purchase of gun used to kill deputy sheriff
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of purchasing a semi-automatic firearm for a man that later used the weapon in a shooting that resulted in the death of a Nicholas County deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to making a false statement when purchasing the weapon. Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff...
WSAZ
KCHD officials discourage ‘vaccine fatigue’ as early flu season starts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday shopping and an uptick in large gatherings, Kanawha County area health officials updated the community on the challenges facing the area health care system regarding COVID-19, pediatric RSV and influenza. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s Health...
WSAZ
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
WSAZ
Mary Poppins with Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Area Arts Council & Children’s Theatre presents Mary Poppins this weekend, November 18-20, at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts!. Bailey Hartlage, Abyghale Jones, and Carson Nickell discuss details about the production. Visit vrcfa.com or call (740) 351-3600 to reserve your tickets!
WSAZ
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are wanted in connection to a DEA lead investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
WSAZ
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two of three men convicted in the murder of a well-known high school athlete were sentenced Monday to life without the possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office in Meigs County. The sentences were handed down to both Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson,...
WSAZ
Herd hoops wins home opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first points in the Henderson Center this men’s basketball season was a dunk and that was a sign of things to come. Marshall pounded the ball inside early in the game against Tennessee Tech and got the win 91-65 and improve to 1-1 on the season. Senior Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points as he started in his 100th game for the Herd while junior Andrew Taylor scored his 1,000th point and ended up with 17.
