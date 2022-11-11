Read full article on original website
WOWT
The public will be able to give input at meetings set for December. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha streetcar plans head to City Council this week.
WOWT
Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
WOWT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say DJ Michael Myers, 27 of Council Bluffs, was killed when he left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney. Officers were called to...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Batteries Plus Omaha about battery maintenance tips and what to keep in mind when winter rolls around. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Boston scammer steals $54,000 in fake ‘bail’ from Omaha grandmother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An elderly victim lost thousands of dollars in an old scam; but thanks to quick reaction from family and law enforcement, not all was lost. She shared her story with 6 News in hopes that other senior citizens might be saved money and heartache. It started...
WOWT
‘It feels like a dream’: Friend remembers Omaha woman shot Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “Karly was my best friend.”. Jocelyn Anaya is still trying to come to grips with losing her best friend, Karly Wood, in a mass shooting here over the weekend. “It feels like a dream in a way, but I’m never going to wake up from...
KETV.com
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 15 hours ago. The public will be able...
WOWT
Omaha streetcar bond proposal headed to City Council
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to build a streetcar in Omaha will get really serious beginning Tuesday. That’s when an ordinance about how to pay the $360 million price tag goes before the City Council. The item gets on the City Council agenda this week, but there will be...
WOWT
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
omahamagazine.com
RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022
RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
WOWT
Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
WOWT
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro, hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported.
KETV.com
Family identifies woman killed in mass shooting near 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — A 4 a.m. party ended in gunfire in Omaha. Now, one person is dead and seven others are hurt. Omaha police say the mass shooting was not a random incident. Karly Wood's family says she was the one person killed. They sent KETV NewsWatch 7 a...
WOWT
Live On Nebraska holds donor event
Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 7 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
KETV.com
'It's been very tiring': Omaha police officer resigns after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer resigned Monday amid an internal investigation. One woman said William Klees kept dumping trash on her car for months. Quatisha Valentine said she is thankful Klees is no longer an Omaha police officer. "It's been very tiring, I haven't been getting any...
