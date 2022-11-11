ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

The public will be able to give input at meetings set for December. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha streetcar plans head to City Council this week.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Man killed in Blackstone area crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified the man who died in an overnight crash Tuesday. They say DJ Michael Myers, 27 of Council Bluffs, was killed when he left the roadway, uprooted a small tree, and struck a guide wire at 37th and Harney. Officers were called to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Batteries Plus Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Batteries Plus Omaha about battery maintenance tips and what to keep in mind when winter rolls around. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 15 hours ago. The public will be able...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha streetcar bond proposal headed to City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to build a streetcar in Omaha will get really serious beginning Tuesday. That’s when an ordinance about how to pay the $360 million price tag goes before the City Council. The item gets on the City Council agenda this week, but there will be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

RTG Medical: FACES of Omaha 2022

RTG Medical has much to celebrate. The 20-year-old health care staffing agency—which connects health care professionals with temporary positions in facilities across the country—is readying to move into a new 54,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters at Highway 275 and Highway 30 in Fremont. “It will house all of our recruiters...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash company adds drivers to catch up on waste collections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to a directive from Mayor Jean Stothert to solve its issue with trash collection delays in the city, FCC Environmental has added drivers and expanded its pick-up schedule. According to an email sent Monday evening to Omaha residents experiencing trash pick-up delays Monday, FCC...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Live On Nebraska holds donor event

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 7 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
OMAHA, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE

