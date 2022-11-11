St. Paul Regional Water Services is cautioning customers in parts of Maplewood and parts of St. Paul's east side to boil water before cooking or drinking. The utility said late Sunday that a problem at its Ferndale water tower caused a loss of water pressure that may have let contaminants seep into the supply of treated water. As of Monday morning they were continuing to advise residents in the area to boil water for at least three minutes to make sure it is safe for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth — or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO