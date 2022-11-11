Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Gap between Condon, Morfeld narrows but remains outside automatic recall margin in Lancaster County race
Another batch of votes counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t change who leads in the remaining tight general election races. The approximately 1,500 resolution ballots — those that couldn’t be read by vote-counting machines and had to be hand-counted — narrowed one race and extended the leads of two others when added to the earlier totals.
doniphanherald.com
Stretch of Nebraska 2 that cuts through Lincoln becoming Nebraska Parkway this week
The process of transitioning a stretch of Nebraska 2 to a city street named Nebraska Parkway will start this week. City officials announced Tuesday that Lincoln Transportation and Utilities employees will begin changing signs on the stretch of Nebraska 2 that runs from U.S. 77 to 120th Street. The name...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
doniphanherald.com
October numbers indicate Lincoln casino may be taking slot machine dollars from Iowa
Lincoln's WarHorse Casino followed up a phenomenal first week with an equally solid first full month. According to information released Monday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the casino generated just more than $854,000 in gaming tax revenue in October. The state's gaming tax is 20% of revenue, which...
doniphanherald.com
City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
doniphanherald.com
$89 million pediatric mental health center to be built near 84th and Dodge in Omaha
A planned behavioral health facility for children has expanded both in scope and cost — going from $50 million to $89 million — and shifted locations to the campus of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in central Omaha. The center will be operated by Children’s. Services will...
Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes
LINCOLN — Riding the coattails and pocketbook of Gov. Pete Ricketts, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen coasted to victory Tuesday in the race to be the next governor. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farmer from Columbus, was outdistancing his Democratic rival, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, by a 56-41% margin. In comments at […] The post Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
doniphanherald.com
Pink to perform at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha
The singer, whose hits include "So What?" and "Get the Party Started," is scheduled to perform Aug. 21 at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival Tour. The tour follows the release of her single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is the pop singer's largest-ever...
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job
Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
1 person was killed and 7 others injured in overnight shooting in Nebraska
Police are looking for the suspect who left at least one person dead and seven others injured during an early Sunday morning shooting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer resigns after he was caught dumping trash on neighbor's car
OMAHA — An Omaha police officer ticketed last week after dumping trash on a neighbor's car resigned Monday from the department. William Klees, 31, was caught by his neighbor, Quatisha Valentine, taking a bag of trash out of their apartment complex’s dumpster, ripping open the bag and emptying it on the hood of Valentine’s car Nov. 6. He then did the same on the car’s trunk, she said.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha native helps take new generation of explorers to the moon
More than a half-century after the Apollo missions took man to the moon, the United States is preparing to go back with the new Artemis campaign. But don’t try to tell Jenny Gruber — a NASA engineer and manager from Omaha — that it’s a case of been there, done that.
1011now.com
Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
