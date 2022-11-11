ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

By Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 4 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

doniphanherald.com

Gap between Condon, Morfeld narrows but remains outside automatic recall margin in Lancaster County race

Another batch of votes counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t change who leads in the remaining tight general election races. The approximately 1,500 resolution ballots — those that couldn’t be read by vote-counting machines and had to be hand-counted — narrowed one race and extended the leads of two others when added to the earlier totals.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes

LINCOLN — Riding the coattails and pocketbook of Gov. Pete Ricketts, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen coasted to victory Tuesday in the race to be the next governor. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farmer from Columbus, was outdistancing his Democratic rival, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, by a 56-41% margin. In comments at […] The post Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pink to perform at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha

The singer, whose hits include "So What?" and "Get the Party Started," is scheduled to perform Aug. 21 at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival Tour. The tour follows the release of her single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and is the pop singer's largest-ever...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified

(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha police officer resigns after he was caught dumping trash on neighbor's car

OMAHA — An Omaha police officer ticketed last week after dumping trash on a neighbor's car resigned Monday from the department. William Klees, 31, was caught by his neighbor, Quatisha Valentine, taking a bag of trash out of their apartment complex’s dumpster, ripping open the bag and emptying it on the hood of Valentine’s car Nov. 6. He then did the same on the car’s trunk, she said.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha native helps take new generation of explorers to the moon

More than a half-century after the Apollo missions took man to the moon, the United States is preparing to go back with the new Artemis campaign. But don’t try to tell Jenny Gruber — a NASA engineer and manager from Omaha — that it’s a case of been there, done that.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE

