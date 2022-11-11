Read full article on original website
Bringing a New Significant Other Around Your Kids
*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?
Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.
Elite Daily
Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him
Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
Most Americans Think Parents Should Be Able to Opt Their Kids Out of Learning Things They Disagree With. That's Terrifying
Support for families opting out of school for differing politics is growing ahead of the midterms
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Upworthy
Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren and they are still deeply in love
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022. To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans who were born in Yemen. As was common in the first part of the 20th century, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some trying times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
Love Is Blind’s Brennon Confesses He Was ‘Nervous’ Alexa Would Say No at the Altar, Gives Update on Their Marriage
The pre-wedding jitters! Love Is Blind’s Brennon Lemieux may have been the first to get engaged in season 3 — but he was still nervous that fiancée Alexa Alfia would turn him down on the big day. “There's always the possibility of someone saying no,” Brennon, 32, exclusively shared with Us Weekly during an October […]
Man on Train Sweetly Lets Woman Sit With His Dog and We're Here for It
Ever wish you could pet a fellow passenger's dog while riding near one on a train or plane? We often hold ourselves back from asking because we don't want to weird out or be an imposition on the owner. Still, that doesn't stop us from wishing!. Well, one woman got...
KevinMD.com
Say “I love you” often and mean it
I normally start October off by changing my Facebook profile picture to a pink survivor ribbon and celebrating my breast cancer survivorship, but this October was different. I slept on October 1st because I had spent 48 hours at Gulf Coast Medical Center when hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida three days before. I was absolutely exhausted when I arrived home after the storm. The world was turned upside down. Then it occurred to me how similar being diagnosed with cancer and being affected by severe hurricanes are.
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.
10 mundane moments you'll totally appreciate if you're raising kids
It's totally normal to need a little more than just love to keep yourself going.
Bustle
I Love My Best Friend, We Hook Up, But He Doesn't Love Me Back
Q: To put it simply, I’m in love with my best friend. Our chemistry is undeniable, we finish each other's sentences, we both want the same things in life. Dating is hard because other guys hate that I have a male best friend, and opportunities to date don’t come too easily for me. An extra layer is that we’ve slept together countless times, both in the early days and more recently. Whilst there’s things about him I can’t stand, I want him more than anything or anyone. But here’s the catch: He doesn’t seem to feel the same way. He continuously dates gorgeous women (you know the kind), looking for The One, and I spend too much of my time agonizing over why I’m not enough for him. It’s served a massive blow to my confidence and now he’s with someone new, my heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Is there any way I can get over him but maintain the friendship? I can’t even begin to imagine life without my very best friend.
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
pethelpful.com
8-Week-Old Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Cries Have Us Falling in Love
People don't usually like to hear crying. The sound is often abrasive and can be uncomfortable for those who hear it. However, one baby is proving this is not always the case: a puppy whose cries have everyone who hears them falling in love. TikTok user @wittleoso recently shared a...
12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over
Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
Herald & Review
How to teach your teenager gratitude
How can you encourage your teen to journey in a more grateful direction? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy
While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
BET
La La Anthony On How She’s Teaching Her Teenage Son To 'Uplift' Black Women And Celebrate Their Beauty!
La La Anthony has made it her priority to teach her teenage son the importance of uplifting Black women!. During a recent interview with HelloBeautiful, the adoring mom revealed how she teaches her 15-year-old son Kiyan Anthony to celebrate the beauty of Black women, especially as he heads into his adult years.
I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids
My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
thepioneerwoman.com
Glimpses Of A Cowboy Closet
The day my father-in-law Chuck passed away, I found myself in his closet with Ladd and my brother-in-law, Tim. The two brothers had things to discuss and decisions to make, and I was there to help. Instead of being helpful, though, I found myself getting emotional over how much his closet spoke not just to Pa-Pa's daily life, but his way of life.
