Escambia County, FL

72-year-old woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times after falsely accusing him of burglary

 4 days ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 72-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life for shooting her neighbor six times in 2020.

According to the Florida First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, on the evening of Sept. 25, 2020, Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum shot her next-door neighbor at Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments. The Attorney’s Office said prior to law enforcement’s arrival, "Buschbaum lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift, then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment."

A few days before the incident, Buschbaum reportedly filed a false complaint of burglary against the victim. A warrant was allegedly issued for the victim’s arrest, and on the night of the shooting, Buschbaum called authorities to have them come serve the warrant.

According to a report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal, "Yagaunda Buschbaum had attempted to kiss him on September 24, 2020, but he had to physically stop her advances toward him."

The report continued, "(He) stated (Buschbaum) had developed romantic feeling for him and he believes she had wanted a relationship with him."

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the victim suffered critical injuries but survived the shooting.

Buschbaum was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm on July 29, following a two-day trial. Then, several months later, on Nov. 9, the State Attorney’s Office said she was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections.

