Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'making progress' but questionable

By Field Level Media
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will go up to 90 minutes before kickoff, if necessary, to determine whether quarterback Matthew Stafford plays Sunday.

Stafford is "going through that protocol" for a concussion and was limited at practice Thursday and Friday.

"Realistically, he's listed as questionable. So he's making good progress and that's where we're at with that," McVay said.

No matter who starts for the Rams, McVay said the team would be starting its ninth different offensive line combination in Week 10.

"It has been out of the norm relative to how our guys have typically protected the quarterback. It's been challenging without a doubt," he said.

Earlier in the week, the medical staff noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's 16-13 loss at Tampa.

"You obviously have the medical expertise where if they cleared him, but the family and people aren't comfortable ... with based on the information and how he's feeling, he's not going to be playing," McVay said. "The main thing is, you just want to leave the door open if there's that opportunity to play (a game) with our franchise quarterback who's an absolute stud."

Stafford played the entire game against the Buccaneers, going 13 of 27 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

John Wolford is the primary backup to Stafford on the depth chart. Bryce Perkins is also on the 53-man roster. Wolford has appeared in four games over three seasons for the Rams, going 1-0 as a starter. He's thrown 42 career regular-season passes in the NFL and started a 2020 playoff game before departing early with a head injury.

Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times, third most in the NFL, as the team has been forced to alter the look of the offensive line.

The Rams (3-5) host division rival Arizona (3-6) this Sunday.

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday. Kupp will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine severity and a timeline, per the reports. Kupp, 29, departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. The team initially feared he suffered a fractured ankle. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers to be part of the crypto craze. "It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary...
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported. Allen did not practice until Friday -- on a limited basis -- due to a right elbow injury sustained on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's status was "hour-to-hour." Allen is officially listed as questionable for the Bills (6-2) against the Vikings (7-1). Former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play. Allen, 26, is having an MVP-caliber season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 392 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders not ready to make QB call

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Heinicke is 3-1...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
The Associated Press

Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team

Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season. The Commanders, who entered the game with a 4-5 record, went to Philadelphia and handed the Eagles their first loss following an 8-0 start with a 32-21 victory Monday night. The victory came two years after Rivera lead a 4-7 Washington team to an 23-17 victory at 11-0 Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON STATE
