Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County.
Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway in a curve, struck a guardrail and then a tree before catching fire.
The three teen victims were pronounced dead on the scene. They were identified as:
Evan Magan, 15, of Snead, Alabama.
Dailan Kameron Jennings, 16, of Oneonta, Alabama.
Cayden Black Britt, 15, of Oneonta, Alabama.
