Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash

An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County.

Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway in a curve, struck a guardrail and then a tree before catching fire.

The three teen victims were pronounced dead on the scene. They were identified as:

Evan Magan, 15, of Snead, Alabama.

Dailan Kameron Jennings, 16, of Oneonta, Alabama.

Cayden Black Britt, 15, of Oneonta, Alabama.