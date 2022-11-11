The four-part docuseries Branson, directed by Chris Smith (100 Foot Waves), is slated to debut in the U.K. exclusively on Sky Documentaries on December 4. The series sees Richard Branson sit down for a conversation with Smith 16 days before his July 2021 scheduled flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft. Branson details his life from dropping out of school at 15 to becoming a millionaire by the age of 22 with Virgin Records and later launching Virgin Galactic in 2004.

