Fremantle’s Rob Clark on Keys to Format Adaptability
For nearly two decades, Rob Clark, currently the director of global entertainment at Fremantle, has overseen the rollout of dozens of successful formats, spanning several genres, from talent competitions to dating and quiz shows. As he prepares to step down at the company, Clark shares with TV Formats Weekly the elements he deems essential for a program to travel to several countries and satisfy today’s audiences.
Little Door Expands Executive Team
The Wales-based indie Little Door Productions has enlarged its female-led team with newly created roles for Bethan Jones (Playground) and Beth Grant (BBC). Jones joins Little Door as executive producer and has worked on series and singles such as Hartswood’s Sherlock, War and Peace, Aberfan: The Green Hollow, Baker Boys, Pobol Y Cwm, Merlin, A Poet in New York, Under Milk Wood and Les Miserables with BBC Wales Drama and Lookout Point. Jones remains co-creative director of RED SEAM, which she co-founded in 2019, and will continue to develop their projects with Little Door’s support.
Yeti Producing Spike Milligan Doc for Sky Arts
Yeti Television has been commissioned by Sky Arts to produce Spike Milligan: The Unseen Archive, a feature-length doc with insight into the life and career of Spike Milligan. The 90-minute feature provides an intimate and in-depth look at the newly discovered personal archive of Milligan’s work, which his family shared with a select group of the legendary comedian’s fans and friends this summer.
Leading Executives Explore the Power of the Female Perspective
Fremantle’s Coty Cagliolo, Dopamine’s Fidela Navarro, The Mediapro Studio’s Catalina Porto and BBC Studios’ Karina Dolgiej joined Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, at MIP Cancun today for the panel MIP Cancun Talk: Women at the Helm. The conversation began with Bowen-Tombari asking about the experiences...
New Iteration in MasterChef Franchise
Endemol Shine Brasil is set to launch MasterChef+, which marks the first local version of the hit global culinary series to feature contestants aged 60-plus, in Brazil with both Band and Discovery Home & Health. Endemol Shine Brasil has produced MasterChef Brasil for eight years successfully on Band. In addition...
Viaplay Adapting Viveca Sten’s Crime Novels
Viaplay has ordered a six-part adaptation of the hit crime novels The Åre Murders from best-selling Swedish author Viveca Sten. In the series, Stockholm police officer Hanna Ahlander takes refuge from her personal and professional problems in the northern Swedish village of Åre but is quickly drawn into an investigation when a young woman disappears on St. Lucia’s Day. Sten will serve as executive producer.
Sky Documentaries Slates Richard Branson Series
The four-part docuseries Branson, directed by Chris Smith (100 Foot Waves), is slated to debut in the U.K. exclusively on Sky Documentaries on December 4. The series sees Richard Branson sit down for a conversation with Smith 16 days before his July 2021 scheduled flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft. Branson details his life from dropping out of school at 15 to becoming a millionaire by the age of 22 with Virgin Records and later launching Virgin Galactic in 2004.
Showcase: GoQuest Media
The story of three sisters who were separated as children and reunited years later by the fortuitous connection of their own kids plays out in Sacrificiul, a drama that GoQuest Media is bringing out to the international market. The show, from Romania, is but one example of the type of diverse global content that GoQuest has in its portfolio.
Disney Executives Highlight Impact of Original Production at MIP Cancun
Kicking off MIP Cancun, Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, moderated the panel The Walt Disney Company Latin America, producing local originals for the world, during which Mariana Pérez and Leonardo Aranguibel talked about the creative process and the importance of local productions with international impact. The conversation began...
Common Sense Networks Appoints Chief Revenue Officer
Common Sense Networks has tapped former Quantcast and Time Inc. executive Meredith Long as chief revenue officer. In the newly added role, Long will lead the company’s overall sales efforts. She will focus on developing safe and scalable solutions to help brands engage kids and families. Long joins from...
MGA Entertainment Acquires Pixel Zoo Animation
MGA Entertainment, home to toy brands such as L.O.L. Surprise! and Bratz, has set up MGA Studios to grow its catalog of TV, movie and streaming content and acquired Pixel Zoo Animation. The Brisbane-based Pixel Zoo is a full-service animation studio that has focused on digital content in both short...
Fremantle Takes Majority Stake in Wildstar
Fremantle has signed a strategic partnership deal with Wildstar Films, in which it is acquiring a 51 percent interest. The award-winning independent production company is at the forefront of innovation in natural history and premium factual content. Recent series launches include America the Beautiful, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory and America’s National Parks for Disney+ and National Geographic.
New Details Revealed for ATF
Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) is returning after a two-year hiatus to the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from December 7 to 9 with the theme “Content is Still King.”. The 23rd edition of ATF is expected to host more than 4,000 trade professionals from leading platforms, studios and agencies from 60 countries and regions. A slew of networking events, including the G.H.Y. Culture & Media Night and the Japan Networking Lunch, will aim to bring online discussions from the past two years to fruition.
Nippon TV Bringing New Formats to ATF
Nippon TV has revealed it will be presenting two new formats at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in December, including the reality singing competition Vocals Like Locals. Vocals Like Locals brings together amateur singers from all over the world to sing a local hit from their favorite foreign country. They must try to sound like a native of their selected country in order to be crowned champion and have the chance to meet their favorite song’s singer.
