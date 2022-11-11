ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nymag.com

It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried

The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
WASHINGTON STATE
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report

The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
coingeek.com

FTX Bankruptcy: Hacked, regulated or rug-pulled as traders despair

Traders already on edge after FTX’s dramatic implosion this week were rocked again today by signs the exchange had been hacked. Observers noticed on-chain records showing “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of digital assets began leaving the company’s wallets late on Friday night. FTX filed...
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
Ars Technica

Game over for FTX as CEO-founder quits and company files for bankruptcy

FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after it was unable to meet a torrent of withdrawals, marking a stunning collapse for Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire that was valued at $32 billion just months ago. The filing in a federal court in Delaware on Friday includes FTX’s...
morningbrew.com

Tech’s geniuses aren’t looking so genius now

Warren Buffett famously noted, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked,” and this week it looks like many tech entrepreneurs who had us all convinced they were geniuses might really have been splashing around shortsless. To recap:. FTX, the world’s second-biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy