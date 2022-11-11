Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Billionaire Who Tried to Buy an Oregon Congressional Seat Goes Bankrupt as His Crypto Companies Crash
Six months ago, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spent millions to install his pet candidate in Oregon’s new U.S. congressional seat. Now, the crypto companies that made him rich are bankrupt. Bankman-Fried, a resident of the Bahamas, upset the political order in Oregon last spring by spending $11.4 million to back...
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
zycrypto.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s World Is Tearing At The Seams – Here’s How Bad Things Have Fallen Apart For FTX
FTX is in trouble, and things are falling apart for the exchange that was once ranked amongst the top three industry players. The deal with Binance has collapsed, and the websites of Alameda and FTX are down. Cryptocurrency investors are now bracing for a contagion similar to Terra’s collapse back...
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Likely Without Cash Injection, Says CEO SBF: Report
The liquidity crunch threatens to send FTX into bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors this afternoon. FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy unless it receives an injection of cash, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors today. Binance planned to purchase FTX amid a liquidity crisis, but said today that...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
forkast.news
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says ‘FTX still has value,’ its story still being written
Kevin O’Leary, chairman of venture capital firm O’Leary Ventures and star of TV’s Shark Tank, said it’s too soon to be writing off the cash-strapped FTX.com, because an investor may appear to rescue the company, once the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange. Trouble began at the...
coingeek.com
FTX Bankruptcy: Hacked, regulated or rug-pulled as traders despair
Traders already on edge after FTX’s dramatic implosion this week were rocked again today by signs the exchange had been hacked. Observers noticed on-chain records showing “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of digital assets began leaving the company’s wallets late on Friday night. FTX filed...
10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money
Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. The Future of Finances:...
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
The FTX downfall is not so much a Lehman moment as an Enron one. So says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the once-heralded cryptocurrency exchange that today declared bankruptcy and announced the resignation of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after a sudden and dramatic collapse this week. “A lot...
Ars Technica
Game over for FTX as CEO-founder quits and company files for bankruptcy
FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after it was unable to meet a torrent of withdrawals, marking a stunning collapse for Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire that was valued at $32 billion just months ago. The filing in a federal court in Delaware on Friday includes FTX’s...
wealthinsidermag.com
Crypto: Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kevin O’Leary set to lose big from FTX bankruptcy filing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his entire $16 billion fortune in just a few days after his company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, but he’s not the only high-profile investor who may lose money amid FTX’s downturn. As interest in crypto and crypto exchanges exploded...
morningbrew.com
Tech’s geniuses aren’t looking so genius now
Warren Buffett famously noted, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked,” and this week it looks like many tech entrepreneurs who had us all convinced they were geniuses might really have been splashing around shortsless. To recap:. FTX, the world’s second-biggest...
FTX's bankruptcy caps off a brutal period for the tech industry, which laid off more than 20,000 people in the last 2 weeks alone
The tech industry is in a period of intense turbulence amid mass firings and FTX's downfall. More than 20,000 tech workers have been fired in just the last two weeks, according to calculations by Insider. In a recent letter to Mark Zuckerberg, one investor called for layoffs, saying workers will...
