Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 15
We’ve seen some massive stat lines over the last few days. It has led to some bizarre scoring in these DFS tournaments, but it feels like the big-name players are really starting to take over. That’s good news here because we have a handful of superstars on this short slate. While we only have five games tonight, we have numerous five-figure players to pick from. Without further ado, let’s get started by peeking at the schedule and odds!
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Turnovers doom Pistons as Ivey shines, Stewart hurt in loss to Toronto
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. QUICK GLIMPSE – The Pistons had a different look Monday and it went beyond their newly unveiled green St. Cecilia-themed uniforms. Dwane Casey inserted Marvin Bagley III into the starting lineup. Casey wanted to make the Pistons bigger, so Bagley moved into the lineup alongside Isaiah Stewart. Alas, it might be a short-lived experiment. Stewart suffered a sprained right foot late in the first half when he chased after a loose ball and crashed into the protective barrier separating fans from the court along the baseline. Bagley just returned to the lineup on Saturday, missing the season’s first 13 games with a knee injury suffered in preseason. Whether it was the unfamiliar lineup combinations or Toronto’s pressure defense, the Pistons looked out of sync and error-prone offensively for three quarters. They committed nine first-quarter turnovers and finished with 19. In addition to turnovers, the Pistons were hurt by 12 missed free throws. Jaden Ivey led a comeback that saw the Pistons, down by 15 points in the second half, pull within a point with seven minutes to play. Ivey’s strong rookie season continues to gather momentum. Toronto acknowledged Ivey’s impact when they switched reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes on to Ivey in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Toronto’s win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Pistons.
NBA
"Keep Competing" | Utah Returns To Vivint Arena, Take On The Knicks Tuesday Night
It hasn’t been easy for the Utah Jazz. When the NBA schedule was released earlier this year, all it took was glance to understand just how difficult Utah’s opening stretch of games was going to be. Through Nov.14, the Jazz played 15 games (most in the NBA), with...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022
Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the Smoothie King Center, with Memphis (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.), Chicago (Wednesday at 7) and Boston (Friday at 7:30) coming to the Crescent City. The Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in Western Conference) and Celtics (10-3,...
NBA
MikeCheck: Jackson Jr. ‘excited to be back’ as Grizzlies All-NBA defender eyes season debut
NEW ORLEANS – After pushing through the last reps of an on-court drill, Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbed a basketball and jogged toward the halfcourt line at Washington’s Capital One Arena. On his first attempt, Jackson heaved the ball high into the air, slumped his shoulders and watched as...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
NBA
76ers Host Jazz, Seeking Perfect Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 14/82
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) - and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly. Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106
Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
NBA
Stewart’s loss another test of mettle for Casey’s young Pistons
Sometimes, the basketball gods feel compelled to express a bizarrely cruel sense of humor and timing. Case in point: On the night Dwane Casey makes a move that brings the Pistons closer to establishing the identity he and Troy Weaver envision, by halftime fate informs the Pistons, no, let’s wait on that.
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
Bulls struggle against Nuggets, fall to 6-8 on the season
Maybe it was the thin air and the altitude. No, that’s in Denver. This dismaying beating the Bulls absorbed Sunday night was in the United Center, a 126-103 Denver Nuggets relay race to the end during which the Bulls never led, trailed by as much as 28 points and by double digits since midway through the second quarter. To, by the way, a team finishing a four-game road trip in seven days with the Bulls coming off three off-days.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.13.22
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Denver (8-4, 4-4 on the road) at Bulls: (6-7, 4-3 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24ppg. Nuggets: Jokic: 21 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
NBA
Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 14, 2022 - The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 13. This marks the eighth career Player of the Week honor for the seven-year veteran, good for the second most in franchise history (Allen Iverson – 20).
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Nets 11-13-22
The Lakers (2-10) face Brooklyn (6-7) on Sunday night as they attempt to snap their second 5-game losing streak of the season after a rough loss to Sacramento on Friday evening. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know...
