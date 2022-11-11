Three quick observations from Monday night’s 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. QUICK GLIMPSE – The Pistons had a different look Monday and it went beyond their newly unveiled green St. Cecilia-themed uniforms. Dwane Casey inserted Marvin Bagley III into the starting lineup. Casey wanted to make the Pistons bigger, so Bagley moved into the lineup alongside Isaiah Stewart. Alas, it might be a short-lived experiment. Stewart suffered a sprained right foot late in the first half when he chased after a loose ball and crashed into the protective barrier separating fans from the court along the baseline. Bagley just returned to the lineup on Saturday, missing the season’s first 13 games with a knee injury suffered in preseason. Whether it was the unfamiliar lineup combinations or Toronto’s pressure defense, the Pistons looked out of sync and error-prone offensively for three quarters. They committed nine first-quarter turnovers and finished with 19. In addition to turnovers, the Pistons were hurt by 12 missed free throws. Jaden Ivey led a comeback that saw the Pistons, down by 15 points in the second half, pull within a point with seven minutes to play. Ivey’s strong rookie season continues to gather momentum. Toronto acknowledged Ivey’s impact when they switched reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes on to Ivey in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Toronto’s win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Pistons.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO