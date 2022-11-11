ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin slashes another 13% of staff

By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Redfin is cutting another 13% of its staff, bringing its layoffs to 27% of its workforce this year.

The online real estate broker announced in an 8-K filing that it is cutting staff and winding down its instant cash now subsidiary, RedfinNow, in order to “focus our resources on our core businesses in the face of the rising cost of capital.”

Out of the 862 employees being cut, 264 were directly related to the RedfinNow wind-down. The company added that 218 employees will have their current role eliminated but will be offered another role within the company.

This action follows a June workforce reduction of 470 employees by the realty , which was a response to slowing 2022 home sales.

“Since June, mortgage interest rates have continued to climb and expectations for home sales have come down even further. Today’s workforce reduction assumes a housing downturn that lasts at least through 2023,” Redfin stated in its filing.

Redfin said it expects to incur charges of up to $23 million for the layoffs and wind-down with most of the charges related to benefits and severance compensation from staff reductions.

Last month, Redfin reported that Seattle had the fastest cooling housing market. According to its report, homes in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes were sold within two weeks in August than a year ago.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said the housing market in Seattle and other cities with cooling markets are slowing down partly because people have been priced out and partly because the record-low interest rates from last year made the markets “unsustainably hot.”

