ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County best in nation for talent to relocate, scorecard shows

By Tom Joyce
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rg0QL_0j7mx3JP00
Highway 51 / City scape/Nightscape, Phoenix Arizona from Piestewa Peak mountains Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Maricopa County, Arizona, remains a popular place for Americans to relocate, according to the latest Lightcast attraction scorecard.

The county ranked tops in the Lightcast top-10 talent attraction rankings for large counties.

The rankings noted that Maricopa County had the largest net migration in the country in 2020. On net, 21,900 more people moved to Maricopa County than moved out of the county; the next-best county in terms of net migration (Clark County, Nevada) had a net migration of 11,600 people in 2020, according to the report.

This has been a consistent trend for Maricopa County. It also led counties across the country in net migration from 2016 to 2019, with 80,200 people.

“Maricopa County maintains its stronghold on the top spot,” the report says. “With 17% growth in education attainment, 13% uptick in skilled job growth, and 40,000 new tax filers, the Phoenix area isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.”

Yet, Lightcast says that Maricopa County will likely need more housing stock available to keep up this growth.

“[Maricopa county] is the noticeable frontrunner in both 2020 migration and total net migration from 2016 to 2020,” the report says. “But growth also comes with challenges. Colliers estimates the Phoenix area is 20,000 multifamily units short of meeting demand through 2025. While the housing market is beginning to correct, many communities will still be grappling with supply and demand being out of whack, making housing a top economic development priority.”

Meanwhile, Arizona ranked fifth among the 50 states among talent attraction, according to the report.

Arizona ranked behind Florida, Texas, Idaho, and Utah in the rankings.

The rankings noted that Arizona ranked third among the 50 states in net migration between 2016 and 2020. It attracted 176,700 more people than left the state in that stretch; this put Arizona behind only Florida (388,300) and Texas (209,900), according to the report.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Peoria Business Owner Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion

Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, Arizona, was sentenced on October 26, 2022, by United States District Judge David G. Campbell, to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lee previously pleaded guilty to Tax Evasion on March 23, 2022. Lee owns and operates BBB Fashion,...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix

Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
The Center Square

Inflation rising most in Phoenix, Miami, Detroit

(The Center Square) – Detroit is in the top three cities for highest inflation in the nation, according to a study released by WalletHub. U.S. cities were ranked using two key metrics derived from the Consumer Price Index that measured Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 22 metropolitan statistical areas. MSA data from two months prior and one year prior was weighted against the most recently collected BLS data. The results provide what WalletHub says is “a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the...
DETROIT, MI
AZFamily

Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy