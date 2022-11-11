Maricopa County best in nation for talent to relocate, scorecard shows

Highway 51 / City scape/Nightscape, Phoenix Arizona from Piestewa Peak mountains Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Maricopa County, Arizona, remains a popular place for Americans to relocate, according to the latest Lightcast attraction scorecard.

The county ranked tops in the Lightcast top-10 talent attraction rankings for large counties.

The rankings noted that Maricopa County had the largest net migration in the country in 2020. On net, 21,900 more people moved to Maricopa County than moved out of the county; the next-best county in terms of net migration (Clark County, Nevada) had a net migration of 11,600 people in 2020, according to the report.

This has been a consistent trend for Maricopa County. It also led counties across the country in net migration from 2016 to 2019, with 80,200 people.

“Maricopa County maintains its stronghold on the top spot,” the report says. “With 17% growth in education attainment, 13% uptick in skilled job growth, and 40,000 new tax filers, the Phoenix area isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.”

Yet, Lightcast says that Maricopa County will likely need more housing stock available to keep up this growth.

“[Maricopa county] is the noticeable frontrunner in both 2020 migration and total net migration from 2016 to 2020,” the report says. “But growth also comes with challenges. Colliers estimates the Phoenix area is 20,000 multifamily units short of meeting demand through 2025. While the housing market is beginning to correct, many communities will still be grappling with supply and demand being out of whack, making housing a top economic development priority.”

Meanwhile, Arizona ranked fifth among the 50 states among talent attraction, according to the report.

Arizona ranked behind Florida, Texas, Idaho, and Utah in the rankings.

The rankings noted that Arizona ranked third among the 50 states in net migration between 2016 and 2020. It attracted 176,700 more people than left the state in that stretch; this put Arizona behind only Florida (388,300) and Texas (209,900), according to the report.