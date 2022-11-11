ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New York surpasses $500 million in sports betting tax revenue

By Steve Bittenbender
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
A businessman uses a smartphone to place a mobile sports bet. wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – The tax dollars from online sports betting keep rolling into New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state has received more than $540 million since licensed sports betting apps went live in January.

Nearly all of the tax revenue is going to fund public education. Starting in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began in April, the state sets aside $5 million for sports programs for underserved youth, and $6 million for gambling addiction and problem gambling education and treatment programs.

“By bringing sports wagering to New York, we have not only opened the door to responsible entertainment for millions of sports fans, but we have also brought in significant revenue to support schools, as well as youth sports while implementing important safeguards to help those who need it,” Hochul said in a release.

On Thursday, the New York State Gaming Commission released figures for October showing the state had set another record for tax revenue. The $74.3 million raised last month bested the previous high mark of $73.1 million set in September. Both coincide with NFL football season beginning.

Last month, New Yorkers wagered $1.54 billion online, with operators reporting $145.7 million in gross gaming revenue, according to the Gaming Commission.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo, D-Queens, said it was incredible to break the half-billion-dollar mark in just 10 months of operation, especially since the state only has nine operators. That’s fewer than states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana allow.

“With this great start, I look forward to a greater potential for increasing the benefits of mobile sports betting for the residents of New York with the NFL season in full swing, the NHL and NBA seasons getting underway,” said Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee.

Both Addabbo and Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, the Mount Vernon Democrat who chairs the Assembly Committee on Racing and Gaming, had long pushed for the state to allow online sports betting.

Retail sportsbooks have been open in the state since 2019, but they are all located at upstate casinos. That meant New York City residents were forced to go across the Hudson River to wager online, or they stayed in the state and bet through unregulated offshore sportsbooks or illegal bookies.

New York is the most populous state that allows online sports betting, and one of the heaviest taxes, 51% on operators’ gross gaming revenues. That tax rate was set by operators bidding for licenses a year ago. But former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, essentially ensured the state would get 50% of the proceeds by insisting on at least that amount during the budget negotiations in the spring of 2021.

The state is also exceeding its projections in terms of revenue. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, state budget forecasters projected tax revenues of $357 million. With October’s tally, New York already has $381.6 million in revenue with five months left in the year.

The Center Square

The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

