Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return. He is not expected to recover in time to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable to play for the first time since November 7th.
numberfire.com
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
numberfire.com
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 11
Week 11’s slate features teams with good defenses playing teams with good offenses and bad ones against bad; the outlook for streaming is definitely more dire here than most weeks. That said, we have the information that can help you piece together a best-case scenario in a tough situation.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Pacers' James Johnson (back) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has been removed from Wednesday's injury report and should be good to go against the Hornets. He last played on October 31st. Johnson is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 11.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Comments / 0