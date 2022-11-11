ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

George Anthony Today: What Happened to Casey Anthony’s Dad After Granddaughter Caylee’s Death?

By Laura Rizzo
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mQjZ_0j7mtuzp00
Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock

Casey Anthony’s father, George Anthony, became a central figure during his daughter’s 2011 trial following the death of his 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee Anthony. Keep reading for an update about where he is now.

Who Is George Anthony?

George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, are the biological parents of Casey and her brother, Lee Anthony.

During Casey’s infamous 2011 trial following the death of Caylee, her parents were as involved in the media frenzy as their daughter was.

At one point during the trial, Casey’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, had her father submit a DNA test to prove he didn’t father Caylee after making multiple allegations that he began sexually assaulting his daughter at a young age. George strongly denied the claims, and the paternity test confirmed he didn’t father Caylee. It is still unknown who the father of Casey’s daughter was.

Caylee was last seen alive on June 16, 2008, at her grandparents’ house in Orlando, Florida. Cindy reported the 2-year-old missing on July 15, 2008, after Casey told her parents she had not seen Caylee in a month. Investigators found a bag of human remains in a wooded area about half of a mile from the family’s home, which they determined to be Caylee, on December 19, 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dscO_0j7mtuzp00
AP/Shutterstock

After a nearly two-month trial, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

She was sentenced to four years in prison by Judge Belvin Perry. Since she had already served approximately three years behind bars at the time of her sentencing, she only owed 10 more days.

George was pulled into several theories about Caylee’s disappearance, and he refuted one that claimed she drowned in the family’s swimming pool on June 16, 2008, and was actually never missing.

“I don’t believe (the drowning). That’s a bunch of bull to me,” he said during the finale of 2017’s Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery. “That’s too easy of a story to bring up ‘cause if that would’ve happened, I think my daughter would’ve at least had the common decency or common sense inside to call 911 and say something.”

During the documentary, George theorized that “Casey gave Caylee something” after claiming that there were occurrences when his granddaughter would sleep for long lengths of time, even up to 13 hours.

“I don’t know what distracted her or what happened,” Cindy said, agreeing with her husband’s theory. “As far as being responsible, I feel like it was an accident.”

Where Is George Anthony Today?

After the trial, George and Cindy remained in their Florida home, where Casey and Caylee once resided with them.

Is George Anthony Alive or Dead?

In November 2018, George was in a near-fatal car accident when he drove off the road and flipped his vehicle near Daytona Beach. He was alone in the vehicle and had “incapacitating” injuries at the time, per the crash report obtained by In Touch. He has since recovered.

Is Casey Anthony Still in Contact With Dad George?

Although there were points in the trial where Casey seemed to lean on her parents, their relationship fizzled.

During a 2018 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, George said his daughter “doesn’t need to exist.” However, he backtracked a bit and admitted he “would love” to have a relationship with her and was “glad” that she was “seeing someone” at the time.

Following his car accident, George revealed that Casey had reached out to him and he had changed his attitude toward her quite a bit.

“I would just like to tell her I’m sorry,” he said during a separate appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. “You know that I forgive her. I forgive her and that’s hard for me to say, but you know what, I need to be forgiven by her, my son and other family members or friends that I care so much about. Forgive me for what I’ve done. To all of our lives.”

Casey, for her part, spoke about her father during the three-part Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, set to be released on November 29. She alleged that her father was responsible for daughter Caylee’s death.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down. [I] had her lay in bed with me,” she recalled. “I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

She claimed that her father was “standing with Caylee,” who “was soaking wet” at the time.

“He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold,” she continued. “He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Following that moment, Casey said she believed Caylee “was still alive” for 31 days because her “father kept telling me she was OK.” In a bombshell allegation, she speculated that her dad “put [Caylee] in the pool to cover up what he did.”

She went on to claim that George had “put a pillow over my face and smother me to knock me out” on “several” occasion. Casey added, “I’m sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless.”

Comments / 17

Peggy Durant
2d ago

Its amazing that in the end the jury could not find Casey Anthony guilty of causing her daughters death Casey knows who Caylees father is What this girl put her parents through her father was a former sheriffs deputy in Ohio & her mother was an Registered Nurse both of them said the car smelled like a dead body had been in there & Casey conveniently left a bag of trash in the car to try & cover her tracks Casey stole money from her grandfather who was in a nursing home she stole her friends checkbook she lied to investigators looking for her daughter Proven liar Cannot trust her

Reply(2)
14
Osgirl5
3d ago

The mom said it smells like there’s a dead body in the trunk, what more did they need

Reply
15
queen of sarcasm
3d ago

If they were smart, they’d move away to a foreign country and not tell anyone after changing their names!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

How Did Caylee Anthony Die? Cause of Death, Details About Casey Anthony Murder Trial

The case that gripped the nation. It’s been more than 11 years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder charges after her high-profile trial for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, who was reportedly last seen alive in June 2008. How did Caylee Anthony die? Keep reading to find out everything to know about the case, including cause of death, where Casey Anthony is today and more.
ORLANDO, FL
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bella Smith

"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.

Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
In Touch Weekly

Casey Anthony Says ‘Bella Vita’ Tattoo Was a ‘F—k You’ to Her Family: A Breakdown of Her Ink

In 2008, Casey Anthony made headlines following the disappearance and subsequent death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Now, more than a decade later, Anthony is speaking her piece in a limited Peacock series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. While being interviewed, the Warren, Ohio, native opened up about her “Bella Vita” tattoo that sparked major controversy at the time, as well as a new design.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
HOUSTON, TX
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Collider

'Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies' Trailer Shows Her First On-Camera Interview in 11 Years

Peacock has been flexing their true crime muscles and doing an excellent job in keeping up with their competitors over the last few years. From their 2021 release John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise to their current series, A Friend of the Family which tells the dramatized version of a story covered in Skye Borgman’s Abducted in Plain Sight, the streamer has delivered some of the best true crime content around. Today, they’ve shared a look at their latest project - a three part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy