inforney.com
Abbott wants investigation into Election Day problems in Harris County
FORT WORTH — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the attorney general’s office and Texas Rangers to investigate Election Day problems in Harris County. Four poll locations opened late, machines malfunctioned, and some sites ran out of ballots on Nov. 8. On Wednesday morning, workers were still counting emergency ballots, according to Houston Public Media.
inforney.com
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.”
inforney.com
TxDOT reminding motorists to buckle up to ‘End the Streak’
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding motorists to buckle up to "End the Streak" of deadly traffic fatalities on Texas roadways. The last deathless day was Nov. 7, 2020. Helping bring attention to "End the Streak" on Monday was the Atlanta District, which offered...
inforney.com
Terrell ISD considering 4-day school week option for 2023-24 school year
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Independent School District is considering a four-day school week option for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The district had previously formed a Calendar Committee to weigh the options between two different five-day schedules, a four-day, and a hybrid — consisting of two four-day weeks and two five-day weeks per month.
inforney.com
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard “Len” Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
inforney.com
Police: Grand Prairie officer dies in traffic collision
A Grand Prairie police officer died in the line of duty Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post. Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, died after being involved in a traffic collision. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday night, Tsai was near the intersection of Southwest 3rd and Pioneer Parkway when he...
inforney.com
Liberty Hill Police Department Blotter - Week of Nov 7-13, 2022
The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 578 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 39 citations, 34 warnings and no arrests. On 11/7/22, at approximately 8:17 AM, officers responded to Carson Ave regarding stray animals. On 11/7/22, at approximately 3:13 PM, officers responded to Purple Sandpiper...
inforney.com
FBI: Juvenile behind bomb threats at historically Black colleges
ATLANTA — Federal investigators say one person, a juvenile not identified because of his age, is responsible for bomb threats earlier this year targeting historically Black colleges, including Georgia campuses. The suspect is too young to face federal hate crime charges, the FBI said this week. Instead, the FBI...
