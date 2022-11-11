ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spill the Tea! Everything Derick Dillard Has Said About the Duggar Family and ‘Counting On’

By In Touch Staff
 4 days ago
Not holding back! Derick Dillard has been regularly spilling the tea about the Duggars and Counting On throughout his relationship with wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar). After a December 2019 Instagram photo turned into an impromptu Q&A with fans, the former TLC star has been pretty candid about the years they spent filming with her famous family. In April 2020, he even spoke out in an interview with the YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball.

Speaking to vlogger Katie Joy, Derick sought to address misunderstandings fans have about his family. In addition to speaking out about his in-laws, he also wanted to clear the air about his views on drinking, homosexuality and modesty. He insisted he’s never had an issue with women wearing pants — his mom, Cathy Dillard Byrum, can frequently be seen wearing jeans or trousers — or with alcohol. In fact, he admitted he’s even imbibed in the past, though not enough to get drunk.

When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, he insisted there’s no hate from him. In fact, he even shared his little brother in his fraternity from college is gay. Though fans have regularly called him out for his transphobic statements about Jazz Jennings and her TV show, I Am Jazz, and he continues to misgender her on social media, he maintained he “loves all people, including LGBTQ+.”

The interview also tackled how he and Jill are recovering from their time on the show. In December 2019, the father of two said that filming conditions “took [them] to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed [their] lives if [they] had continued that trajectory.” At the time, he said they were working to pick up the pieces, and he recently revealed that part of that work includes meeting with a licensed counselor. “[That] has helped a lot,” he admitted. “God has answered our prayers and has used this to help us work through the pain and stress and grow closer together as a couple.”

But there may be even more tea to come. On Twitter, the law school graduate hinted that he hopes to one day publish a book about the family’s experiences. He shared he’s already started the outlining and writing progress, though it won’t be ready to hit shelves anytime soon. For now, he’s focused on his career and raising his three sons with his wife.

Check out everything Derick has shared about the Duggars and their TV show below.

