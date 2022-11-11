Read full article on original website
OWI Charges For Madison Man in Iowa County
A man from Madison was arrested following a traffic stop in Iowa County Monday around 9pm. A deputy from the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near exit 52 in Ridgeway. Upon investigation of the vehicle, a strong odor was detected. Following a search of the vehicle the driver, 34 year old Matthew Hoffman of Madison was arrested for Operating While under the Influence, and Possession of THC. Hoffman was also cited for Speeding. Hoffman was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and later released to a responsible party.
Madison police investigate possible bullet hole found in window of home
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a homeowner found a hole in a window that may have been caused by a bullet. Police were sent to the 400 block of South Midvale Blvd. Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. after a caller reported finding a bullet hole in a window facing the road.
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing interrupted by threat to courthouse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks was interrupted Tuesday morning after an anonymous threat was made to the Waukesha County Courthouse. Reporters for CBS58 covering the sentencing hearing say the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the threat was made. Security was also increased at the courthouse.
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the three people killed in a car crash in rural Rock County earlier this month. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
Two People Arrested in Parking Lot in Mineral Point
Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Midway Lanes in Mineral Point Monday night around 10pm. A sheriff’s Deputy investigated and the occupants of the vehicle were identified and found to have warrants for their arrest through the Department of Corrections. 32 year old Connor Lehmkuhl of Shullsburg and 31 year old Lacey Leifker of Shullsburg were taken into custody and brought to the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville. Both were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year has been bound over for trial. Jeremiah Cain, 19, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke. During a Tuesday morning hearing in Dane County court, a judge entered a not-guilty plea on Cain’s behalf as he stood mute.
Linden Woman Arrested For Bail Jumping
A woman from Linden was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a report of someone in violation of bond conditions at an address on Faull Street in Linden Saturday around 1pm. An Iowa County Deputy responded to the address and as a result, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden was arrested for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked and remains in custody.
Local law enforcement to hold free car seat check in early December
WINDSOR, Wis. — Two local law enforcement groups are partnering with local health care providers next month to provide free car seat checks for area parents. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, four out of five car seats aren’t installed or used properly. In addition to that, car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death for kids up to the age of 14.
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Police in Menomonee Falls search for Ulta Beauty theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Police in Menomonee Falls are investigating a pair of thefts at an Ulta Beauty store where more than $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen earlier this week. On Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., police said two women left the store with $966 worth of fragrances, leaving...
2 Vehicle Crash in Mineral Point
Iowa County authorities received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Highway 23 in Mineral Point on Friday around 8:00 AM. Mineral Point Fire, Mineral Point EMS and an Iowa County Deputy all responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital. Bossert’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla.
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
One Person Injured in Lafayette County Rollover Crash
Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County. 53 year old Angela Miesen of Darlington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Miesen was driving on County Highway F at around 4am Sunday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.
Wisconsin Bike Fed hosts fall fundraising gala
WATERLOO, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bike Fed held its fall fundraising gala on Saturday, bringing bicyclists together. Guests enjoyed complimentary food and drinks and Trek Bicycles gave a behind-the-scenes tour of their headquarters. There were also auctions where guests could bid on prizes like overnight trips, new bikes and bike accessories.
Streets Division crews to continue keeping roads clear through Tuesday night
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison says street crews will continue to treat the city’s major roads as snow continues to fall into Wednesday. Officials say trucks will continue to salt routes through the evening commute and into the night hours. Roads are expected to remain wet with the continued snowfall, so drivers are being urged to drive slowly and patiently.
‘Our work is not done yet’: City leaders remember traffic accident victims ahead of World Day of Remembrance
MADISON, Wis. — City leaders and traffic safety advocates gathered Tuesday to remember those who have been killed in traffic accidents around the city. So far this year, 11 people have died in traffic accidents on Madison’s roadways. In total, 57 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years. While fatal and serious injury crashes are down 21% through the first three quarters of 2022 compared to 2021, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there’s still more work to do.
What’s behind the county canvass? Officials certify last week’s election
MADISON, Wis. — The slow process of certifying the election results in Dane County continued Wednesday as the bi-partisan board of canvassers is expected to wrap up this week. Dane County’s clerk and two appointed members of the board compare the election results from each polling location to the...
