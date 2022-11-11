Read full article on original website
Related
ems1.com
Safety equipment group honors Fauci with distinguished service award
ARLINGTON, Va. — The International Safety Equipment Association gave its Robert G. Hurley Distinguished Service Award to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The award was presented at ISEA’s awards dinner on Monday as part of the...
ems1.com
21 EMS staff retention ideas
PHOENIX — Retention of staff, a top concern of EMS leaders, was the focus of a 2021 Pinnacle EMS leadership forum session facilitated by Greg Thompson, MS, the director of Metropolitan EMS (MEMS) in Little Rock, Arkansas. Thompson started the session by sharing with the attendees that call volume...
Comments / 0