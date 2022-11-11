ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
Utah ended fiscal year 2022 swimming in cash but troubled waters may be ahead

(The Center Square) - Utah ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $130.2 million in its general fund and $1.24 billion in its income tax fund, state lawmakers said Tuesday. But legislative leaders cautioned that the extra funds are an "anomaly." "Strong fiscal policy and Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit have created...
UTAH STATE
Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints. This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital. That's on...
NEBRASKA STATE
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card

BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Jersey to get more federal funds for Ida recovery

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is slated to receive more federal funding to help the state recover from a devastating storm last year that killed 30 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, New Jersey will receive an additional $149...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SC Adopt-A-Stream integral to clean water

The Palmetto State contains 30,000 miles of rivers and streams that drain water from its 20 million acres of land, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Along its inexorable journey to the Atlantic Ocean, some of that water is captured to sustain human, animal and plant life,...
Massachusetts invests $2.8 million in shovel-ready projects

(The Center Square) – New state investments are coming to shovel ready sites around Massachusetts. State and local officials announced that $2,856,150 will be distributed among 12 projects in 11 communities through the Site Readiness Program. Funding is designed to help communities and their partners ramp up economic development projects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Margaret E. Kohl

Margaret E. Kohl, 80, of North Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Hughes Allen. A graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, she worked in office administration for many years until she stayed home to raise a family.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

