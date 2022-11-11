Read full article on original website
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. Ashcroft, a Republican who is...
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
Utah ended fiscal year 2022 swimming in cash but troubled waters may be ahead
(The Center Square) - Utah ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $130.2 million in its general fund and $1.24 billion in its income tax fund, state lawmakers said Tuesday. But legislative leaders cautioned that the extra funds are an "anomaly." "Strong fiscal policy and Utah’s entrepreneurial spirit have created...
Pennsylvania to spend $100 million on mental health treatment, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to spend $100 million on behavioral health, and a commission advised that the money go toward workforce development, service expansion, and criminal justice. So says a report from the Behavioral Health Commission, established in 2022 by Act 54 to figure out how...
Nebraska hospitals facing increasing cost pressures
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Faith Regional Medical Center spent about $2.5 million to $3 million annually on contract labor for traveling nurses and other personnel working short-term stints. This year, that cost is likely to hit $11.5 million, said Janna Cline, chief financial officer for the Norfolk hospital. That's on...
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card
BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection
Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns. Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.
New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more...
Where refugees in South Carolina are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in South Carolina using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee economic development agency wants $202.5M in additional funds mainly for incentives
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development asked for $202.5 million in additional budget outlays for next fiscal year in its budget request meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and staff. The largest portion of the budget increase was for $103 million in FastTrack grants,...
New Jersey to get more federal funds for Ida recovery
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is slated to receive more federal funding to help the state recover from a devastating storm last year that killed 30 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, New Jersey will receive an additional $149...
SC Adopt-A-Stream integral to clean water
The Palmetto State contains 30,000 miles of rivers and streams that drain water from its 20 million acres of land, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Along its inexorable journey to the Atlantic Ocean, some of that water is captured to sustain human, animal and plant life,...
Council schedules special meeting Thursday on manager resignation and search committee
Luzerne County Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the resignation of county Manager Randy Robertson and the formation of a citizen search committee to help find the next manager. The meeting is listed as an “emergency voting session” on the council page of the county website....
Massachusetts invests $2.8 million in shovel-ready projects
(The Center Square) – New state investments are coming to shovel ready sites around Massachusetts. State and local officials announced that $2,856,150 will be distributed among 12 projects in 11 communities through the Site Readiness Program. Funding is designed to help communities and their partners ramp up economic development projects.
Bryan-Smith become's first woman to win chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award
PLAINS TWP. — Lissa Bryan-Smith, a retired administrator for the Geisinger hospital system, has won many awards over the years, but the honor she received Tuesday night stood out as special to her. Bryan-Smith, 69, became the first woman to win the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Greater...
Margaret E. Kohl
Margaret E. Kohl, 80, of North Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Hughes Allen. A graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, she worked in office administration for many years until she stayed home to raise a family.
