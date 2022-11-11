Read full article on original website
Bite Down on This! List of Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
KEYC
Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
KIMT
Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Closure Planned Tuesday for Pair of Olmsted County Roads
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two roads at the Olmsted-Dodge County line are scheduled to close to through traffic Tuesday. Olmsted County Public Works says crews will be shutting down County Rd. 25 Southwest from 110th Ave. to 120th Ave. and 120th Ave. from 15th Street to Dodge County Road 8. Dodge County Rd. 8 will also be closed to through traffic from Dodge County Rd. 15 to 120th Ave.
Rochester City Council Considering Sidewalk Repair Funding Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A change in the way the City of Rochester pays for sidewalk replacement and repair projects is on the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the City Council. The establishment of a Sidewalk Improvement District Program has been up for discussion numerous times over the...
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
