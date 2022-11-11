ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rod Stewart says he turned down $1M to perform at World Cup in Qatar

(The Hill) — British rock legend Rod Stewart said he turned down a $1 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the country’s human rights record. Stewart, 77, told British newspaper The Times that he was offered to play there 15 months ago but decided against the offer because “it’s not right to go.”
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices. Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu

(WHNT) – Two of Chick-fil-A’s holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time. The chicken restaurant says its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country. Customers can get their fill of either until January 7, 2023. According...
