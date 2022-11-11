Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
ringsidenews.com
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Cuts Up With Mickie James In Reunion Video
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most vital female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. She is truly a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. Stratus and Mickie James also had a wholesome reunion recently. Trish Stratus has...
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Celebrates Anniversary Of Breaking Becky Lynch’s Face
Savelina Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax in WWE, was considered one of the most dominant in-ring competitors during her time in the WWE. However, critics and fans have called her stiff and dangerous to step in the ring. This led to one of the greatest turns for current RAW star Becky Lynch, and today was when it all began for The Man.
ringsidenews.com
NWA Receives Major Fan Backlash After Crowning New World Champion
NWA presented their special pay-per-view show, Hard Times 3, on November 12, 2022, at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The event saw the crowning of a new NWA World Champion, Tyrus, who picked up the win in a huge triple threat match. However, the promotion received major backlash for putting the title on Tyrus.
ringsidenews.com
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special
AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
ringsidenews.com
Real Reason Why Sami Zayn Was Absent From WWE SmackDown This Week
Sami Zayn has excelled at everything he was handed in WWE for well over 8 years now, and the company truly trusts him now. He has consistently delivered in all of his roles so far, but he had to take a break this week. Now the reason for his break has been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Tells Max Caster To Follow Restraining Order After Thirsting Over His Recent Selfie
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers, and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. He also wants Max Caster to stop thirsting over him.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Always Saw Big Things In GUNTHER
WWE has a lot of moving pieces, and there is always concern when a fan-favorite gets their main roster call-up from NXT. WALTER became GUNTHER on the main roster after he emerged from the developmental brand, and now we must clear up a story going around about the former NXT UK Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Joined AEW To Change The Course Of Pro Wrestling History
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally loved and respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. He also joined AEW for a very noble reason, because he wanted to change the business.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin In Talks For WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He single-handedly brought in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time. In fact, there are already discussions for him to compete again.
Comments / 0