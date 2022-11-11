Read full article on original website
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The number two cop with Fort Collins police will be the new leader of the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins assistant chief Tim Doran was named police chief of Loveland following a six-month search. He’ll take on his new role early in the New Year. Doran has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the FBI. In a statement, Doran says he’ll work to “restore trust” and repair morale as he embarks on the department’s next chapter. The department has been under the microscope since the 2021 excessive force of Karen Garner, who had dementia. Two officers are serving prison time in connection to the case. A civil lawsuit cost the city $3 million.
Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman
Angie Vega's father, Elmer Vega, said he's frustrated the family has to wait for justice.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
Mayday called: Loveland firefighter injured in house fire
A Loveland firefighter was hurt battling a house fire over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Basswood Drive after 1 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a multi-family building they had to evacuate. Crews were working to ventilate the second floor when the ceiling collapsed, causing minor injuries to a firefighter. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
Man struck, killed in Greeley
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Shooting shuts down part of I-25 in Denver
Denver police have shut down a section of Interstate 25 following a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Avenue Friday night.
Fort Collins Police Searching for Two Missing 12-year-old Girls
Fort Collins Police Services is searching for two missing 12-year-old females named Adalyn and Emily. The girls were last seen on Thursday night at approximately 9 p.m. The outfits in the photo above are what the girls are believed to be wearing before they went missing, according to Fort Collins Police Services. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two 12-year-olds, you are being urged to contact the police immediately.
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Greeley Thursday
A 75-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on 8th Avenue in Greeley Thursday afternoon, according to police.
‘Snow What?’: Boulder announces new names for snowplows
"Snowba Fett," "Grateful Sled" and "Plowerina" are reporting for duty in Boulder this winter.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
2 people shot with Orbeez gun on Main Street
Two people, a man and a woman, were walking down Main Street in the 1100 block when they were shot with what was later determined to be an Orbeez gun. According to the Longmont Police Department, an Orbeez gun is like a BB gun but shoots small gel balls instead of BBs.
An officer involved crash leads to drug bust
A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges
A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
