BLACKSBURG – Five student-athletes from the Virginia Tech women's soccer team have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. The Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA, have a minimum of one year completed at their current institution, and be a starter or key reserve player, athletically.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO