Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Abrupt Change To Match For This Week’s RAW
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton after The Viper went out of action. He has already become one of the mainstays of WWE television. WWE switched up his upcoming match for no announced reason, but the card is always subject to change.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
ringsidenews.com
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special
AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
ringsidenews.com
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With Nate Diaz After UFC 281
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Her growth over the years has been an organic one and fans are clearly behind her. She also loves MMA a lot, and so she even met up with Nate Diaz after UFC 281. After losing...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Joined AEW To Change The Course Of Pro Wrestling History
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally loved and respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. He also joined AEW for a very noble reason, because he wanted to change the business.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Possible WWE Return Is Greatly Opposed Within The Company
CM Punk’s run in WWE ended with a whimper after the Royal Rumble in 2014 when he was frustrated with the company, leading him to walk out on the company. He had gone on record to say that he absolutely detested his time with the promotion and would never go back there. Unsurprisingly, there are those in WWE who don’t want Punk back either.
ringsidenews.com
North American Title Match & More Booked For WWE NXT Next Week
Wes Lee grew tired of all the sneak attacks at the hands of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and offered to put his title on the line. Next week, the two will go one-on-one for the NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) were in...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Iron Survivor Challenge For NXT Deadline
NXT came up with a new replacement for WarGames after the event was moved to the main roster as part of Survivor Series. Tonight, Shawn Michaels made a huge announcement regarding NXT Deadline. WWE aired a video package featuring Shawn Michaels tonight on NXT. The Heartbreak stated that the December...
ringsidenews.com
NWA Receives Major Fan Backlash After Crowning New World Champion
NWA presented their special pay-per-view show, Hard Times 3, on November 12, 2022, at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The event saw the crowning of a new NWA World Champion, Tyrus, who picked up the win in a huge triple threat match. However, the promotion received major backlash for putting the title on Tyrus.
ringsidenews.com
Numerous Big Name Wrestlers Stiffed On Pay At Indie Show
New Evolution Pro faced a show crisis at one of their events on November 13th. The show featured some big name talents who were booked for a scheduled match and appearances. However, the promoter proved to be highly unprofessional and left the show in a messy situation. The New Evolution...
Comments / 0