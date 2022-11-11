ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Sussex Tech runs over Odessa

By Nick Alessandrini
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

Sussex Tech Football team running out on the field at Odessa, photo by Nick Halliday

The NFL wasn’t the only place for Thursday Night Football when the Sussex Tech Ravens (3-6) traveled to Odessa to take on the Ducks (5-4).

1A Odessa has locked up a playoff spot while the 2A Ravens were looking to end their season on a high note after dropping 3 straight games. A matchup of two teams that like to run the ball, and the Ravens did it exceptionally.

Both teams were able to strike early in the first. The Ducks would start the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run from Mac Keating and after the missed PAT, lead 6-0.

The Ravens would answer immediately with a Jeremyah Handy 13-yard touchdown run on a scoring drive that took just 20 seconds off the clock.

The Ravens take a 7-6 lead and would add to it in the second.

Zion Roach would get the toss outside and extend the football over the goal line for a 6-yard touchdown run.

It would not stop there for Roach as on the next possession he would take a carry 20 yards for another score. Then, after another stop for the Sussex Tech defense, Jaryn Sample would take it from one yard out, leaving just one second on the game clock.

The Ravens score 20 unanswered points and lead 20-6. However, the Ducks would get some magic as the first half came to a close.

The Ducks would execute the reverse on the ensuing kickoff return and Jalen Lingham would take it 79 yards for the touchdown.

Ducks cut the deficit as they trail 27-12 at the half.

The second half would be all Ravens, as they were able to ground and pound their way to a 34-12 victory.

The Raven’s defense, led by Simeon Hill, would shut out the Duck’s the rest of the way.

Jaryn Sample finished the day with 160 yards rushing and Roach with 73 yards, both scoring multiple touchdowns.

Sussex Tech ran for 297 yards in the win. Ahzir Bellamy rushed for 50 yards to lead the Ducks.

The Ravens end their season 4-6 and with a win. The Ducks will begin to prepare for the 1A Playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Salesianum, Tatnall boys repeat champs in DIAA cross country

On an unseasonably warm day at KIllens Pond State Park, Tatnall and Salesianum defended their team championships but the Sals had a much closer race then the Hornets. Cape Henlopen’s Ryan Baker led the boys division one race until the final quarter mile when he was passed by both Jonathan Drew (Middletown) and Matt Miller (Sallies). Drew won the race ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Padua, St. Andrews girls capture DIAA cross country titles

The Padua Pandas secured their 10th consecutive team championship this afternoon at Killen’s Pond State Park in Felton. Sophia Holgado won the individual title in a time of 19:10.8, just two seconds ahead of her teammate Mary Flanagan. Anna Bockius took 4th, Kylie McCarthy was 6th and Kelsey Wolff finished in 8th place as Padua had the lowest team score ... Read More
FELTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware State Fair announces first summer concert performer

Esteemed rap artist Nelly will once again perform at the Delaware State Fair, event organizers announced Tuesday. “Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality,” the State Fair said in a news release. Nelly ... Read More
HARRINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington

A new playground – designed by kids, for kids – is now open in Wilmington.  More than 150 volunteers helped install the playground at the Neighborhood House in Southbridge with designs inspired by drawings and creative ideas that children submitted during a design day in September.  Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit “KABOOM!” partnered together to fund ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network

Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

From politics to parties, this tradition dates back to 1812

Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Longwood Gardens to bring holiday cheer, botanical splendor

Visitors to Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens this holiday season will be met with glimmering botanical ornaments, more than half a million dazzling lights artistically accenting the landscape, strolling carolers bringing holiday cheer, and crackling firepits adding warmth to cozy winter evenings. The holiday display will be around from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8. Tickets are available online. This year’s theme ... Read More
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Seaford hires 2 constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Polarization challenges Return Day traditions

Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – October 27, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Finally! Wegmans opens Delaware store Wednesday Wilmington PD to start weekly community walks Smaller pond, more eateries for Brandywine Town Center? Archmere’s cancer class inspiring hopeful medics Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election U.S. Marine Band plays free Wilmington concert Sunday Business Vaccine company ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

New after-school program to pair Wilm police, kids

A new initiative at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is bringing law enforcement into schools to teach fifth-graders about how officers investigate crimes, conflict resolution and more.  For 10 weeks, students at Warner have an opportunity to enroll in the “Cops and Kids After School” after-school program, which started last week. So far, 30 fifth-graders have signed up. The meetings ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that means

Organizers for Delaware’s largest and most successful music festival have announced that next year’s event will not be happening. “After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights,” the announcement said. “We will see you in 2024!” Organizers didn’t offer any explanation for the cancellation.  Dover Motor Speedway, which owns ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Here’s what the Learning Collab will do to get started

The Wilmington Learning Collaborative already is forming the council that will govern it. Once the council is established, it will order a needs assessment, which will help the council decide where to put or share resources. Those are the starting tasks of the new education group that state, city and district officials hope will help raise learning and test scores ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Archmere’s cancer class inspiring hopeful medics

Archmere Academy’s Lydia Scarpaci wasn’t sure what she wanted to pursue next year in college – until she enrolled in the school’s Advanced Cancer Research and Analysis class. The course, in its pilot year, came out of a partnership between Archmere and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).  It’s designed for students who are interested in the medical field and is ... Read More
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes

  The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
LEWES, DE
Town Square LIVE News

UD professor’s book on improving schools drops Friday

University of Delaware professor Roberta Michnick Golinkoff believes that to rectify the decline of public education in America, students need to have fun while learning.  So, with the help of five other academics, she spent the last two years working on a new book, “Making Schools Work: Bringing the Science of Learning to Joyful Classroom Practice.” The book, which comes ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware

  A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy