Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
KEYT
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
KEYT
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile landed inside NATO-member Poland killing two people.
KEYT
UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the nearly 17,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled Central African Republican for a year, with Russia, China and Gabon abstaining. The French-drafted resolution maintains the robust mandate of the mission, which foceses on protecting civilians and encourages President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his government to promote lasting peace and stability through a reinvigorated political and peace process. The vote was 12-0 with the three abstentions. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted afterward.
KEYT
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.
KEYT
UN envoy: Delaying elections could risk partition of Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that further delaying elections could lead the troubled north African nation to even greater instability and put it “at risk of partition.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an October 2020 cease-fire continues to hold despite escalating rhetoric and a buildup of forces by rival governments in the country’s east and west. Bathily urged council members to encourage Libyan leaders to work toward the holding of elections as soon as possible. Bathily also urged them “to send an unequivocal message to obstructionists that their actions will not remain without consequences.”
KEYT
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
KEYT
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
KEYT
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.
KEYT
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
KEYT
Nigerian local chief killed in renewed separatist violence
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have shot dead a local chief and two of his aides during an attack in Nigeria’s southeastern Imo state. The gunmen disguised themselves as “persons in distress” who had come to report an emergency situation to him before opening fire, the police spokesperson said. The latest incident in Imo state follows a similar trend of attacks across Nigeria’s southeast region in which members of the militant arm of the group Indigenous People of Biafra have emerged as prime suspects. IPOB, which is an outlawed separatist group, has been pressing for the region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. IPOB denied involvement in the latest attack.
Poland military on alert after 'Russian-made' missile blast
Poland put its military on high alert Tuesday after what the country's president said was "most probably" a strike by a Russian-made missile. Moscow's ambassador has been summoned to provide "immediate detailed explanations" and the military had been put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.
KEYT
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
KEYT
Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, tells The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. At least 156 people have died and more than 6,900 are hospitalized, according to the Pan American Health Organization and Haiti’s government, although officials believe the numbers are much higher.
KEYT
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he’s called off his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother Laila Soueif received a short note from the political activist via the prison authorities in her son’s handwriting. The letter is dated as being written on Monday. In it, Abdel-Fattah asks his mother to visit him on Thursday, which if it takes place would be the first time the family has seen him in a month. A day earlier, the family said it received word from Abdel-Fattah that he was ending his water strike.
KEYT
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
KEYT
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts Thursday in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. A total of 298 people were killed when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The four suspects have not been arrested and are unlikely to serve any prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors allege the four worked together to procure the missile and launcher and its crew. It allegedly was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine while pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.
US judge throws out policy used to block migrant entry
A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the government could not use public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, marking the apparent end of a controversial Donald Trump-era policy that has been criticized as cruel and ineffective. The ruling came six months after a Louisiana judge ruled in a separate suit that Biden's administration, which inherited the Title 42 policy from Donald Trump, could not drop it.
Comments / 0