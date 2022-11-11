Read full article on original website
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
Man, 41, shot dead early Saturday in Aurora parking lot
AURORA | An unidentified 41-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an Aurora parking lot early Saturday, according to police. Police were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way at about 3 a.m. after reports of gunfire there. “When they arrived, they found 41-year-old male...
Man struck, killed in Greeley
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Greeley Thursday. It happened on the 2400 block of 8th Avenue. Greeley and Garden City police said a 75-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with authorities, who say neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Man found shot to death in parking lot
Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Shooting shuts down part of I-25 in Denver
Denver police have shut down a section of Interstate 25 following a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Avenue Friday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Greeley Thursday
A 75-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on 8th Avenue in Greeley Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Fort Collins Police Searching for Two Missing 12-year-old Girls
Fort Collins Police Services is searching for two missing 12-year-old females named Adalyn and Emily. The girls were last seen on Thursday night at approximately 9 p.m. The outfits in the photo above are what the girls are believed to be wearing before they went missing, according to Fort Collins Police Services. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these two 12-year-olds, you are being urged to contact the police immediately.
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
US 85 traffic shifts and business access changes coming this week
If you access businesses along US 85 (Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, you’ll want to know that left turns will be limited beginning this week. For safety reasons, business access will change to right-in, right-out only at private driveways and un-signalized intersections between Highlands Ranch Parkway and C-470 as part of the US 85: Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470 project. Left turns at Norwood Drive, Carder Court, Brandon Drive and Grace Presbyterian Church will no longer be allowed. These changes are permanent.
Apple Eating Runaway Pig Was Rescued by Aurora Police Department
Imagine driving through your suburban neighborhood and coming across a big ole pig meandering down the road. This happened last night in the city of Aurora, Colorado. The pig appears to have wandered away from home searching for some snacks. When officers from the Aurora Police Department found the pig in the 2000 block of South Eagle Court, they came across this pig munching on apples.
2 boys facing 100 counts in deadly Lakewood fire
Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
Denver's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Now
Compared to last year, violent crime is up in more than fifty Denver neighborhoods during the first ten-plus months of 2022. However, it's actually decreased in some of the city's highest crime zones. The Denver Crime Map, maintained by the Denver Police Department, tracks data for all 78 official neighborhoods...
2 people shot with Orbeez gun on Main Street
Two people, a man and a woman, were walking down Main Street in the 1100 block when they were shot with what was later determined to be an Orbeez gun. According to the Longmont Police Department, an Orbeez gun is like a BB gun but shoots small gel balls instead of BBs.
An officer involved crash leads to drug bust
A woman was arrested for crashing into a Longmont Police officer. It was later discovered that she was in possession of fentynal and narcotics. On Wednesday, Longmont Police Officer Sheena Wilson pulled up behind a silver Toyota Tacoma stopped at a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Main Street.
Boulder Police Taking New Steps to Solve Infamous JonBenét Ramsey Case
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office (BCDAO) have released an update on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey investigation. The case began on December 26, 1996, when John and the late Patsy Ramsey told police that their daughter, 6-year-old JonBenét, had been kidnapped from their Boulder home. Detectives discovered her remains inside the family residence later that day.
Police: Man dead after hit and run on East Hampden Ave.
AURORA | Police say a hit and run crash near Meadow Hills Golf Course Thursday night left one man dead. Aurora police officers were called to the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Dawson Street just before 11 p.m. Nov. 10. They discovered a man, who has yet to be identified, was lying in the left land of eastbound traffic when he was hit by a black SUV.
