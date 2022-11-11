Read full article on original website
Hogansville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WRDW-TV
What’s the playoff atmosphere at the Brickyard?
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are very few places in the CSRA, like the Brickyard in Thomson. Whether it’s rain or shine, these fans show up and show out for their Bulldogs. “Everybody comes out to support you and have everyone rooting for you,” said Guard Cain Coulter.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
WRDW-TV
Quarterback leads North Augusta to 2nd home playoff game
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone who steps in between the lines dreams of one day playing the sports they love at the college level. That dream has become a reality for North Augusta Quarterback Colson Brown, who has committed to play D1 football for Georgia Tech. We spoke with...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Walters signs with Marshall
Fairborn senior Bailee Walters signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Marshall University next year. During her junior season in the spring, Walters batted .581 and hit four home runs and 18 doubles to go with a team-high 36 RBI.
wfxg.com
Body found in burned out Augusta business on Walton Way
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department (AFD) responded to a building fire Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:39 for 1552 Walton Way. The former Auto Money Title Pawn business is located at that address. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, a body was found in the building after […]
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
thelakemurraynews.net
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
WRDW-TV
Bulldogs carry momentum into 2nd round of playoffs
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff is preparing to host its second playoff game. They’ve won five out of their last six games. We caught up with the Bulldogs to help us prepare for their matchup with Fairfield Central. After an 0-3 start, it only made the team stronger.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
WSAZ
Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21. Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated...
