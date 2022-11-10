RNegade: Disrupting age old problems in healthcare. In this podcast, Karen and Antra sit down with Zach Smith, a nurse entrepreneur based out of Oregon. They run the gamut in this conversation, covering the early struggles that Zach encountered in his early career. This includes the fractured methods used to pathwork together a preceptorship, feeling like you’re not fitting in, the animosity you can be faced with when you dare to ask a physician a question, to ultimately finding his nursing niche in mental health.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO