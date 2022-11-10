ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How a Luxury Addiction Treatment Center Facilitates Recovery

Luxury addiction treatment facilities recovery by giving recovering addicts the tools and resources for a full-scale, holistic recovery process. If you have participated in drug and alcohol addiction treatment before, you know that no two treatment centers are the same. Some facilities offer very basic amenities, while others provide guests a resort-style experience.
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive

How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Addressing pain in patient experience surveys

“Yes, the opioid crisis in this country has caused a reckoning in the medical field about how to treat patient pain. Ignoring the pain will not make it go away. Options are available beyond opioids, and policymakers and health care providers need to be aware that attention to effective health care practices must move beyond silencing to solutions.”
People in mental health crisis need healthcare pros, not cops

I urge all communities, especially Black communities, to use 988. Before 911 was implemented, people needing help dialed local 10-digit phone numbers to reach police, fire or emergency services. Emergency medical responses were not widespread or commonly available. In many communities of color, transportation for emergency services was provided by...
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care

Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
RNegade: Disrupting age old problems in healthcare

RNegade: Disrupting age old problems in healthcare. In this podcast, Karen and Antra sit down with Zach Smith, a nurse entrepreneur based out of Oregon. They run the gamut in this conversation, covering the early struggles that Zach encountered in his early career. This includes the fractured methods used to pathwork together a preceptorship, feeling like you’re not fitting in, the animosity you can be faced with when you dare to ask a physician a question, to ultimately finding his nursing niche in mental health.
