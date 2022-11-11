Middle Schools From The Cutoff Area Compete In JEFCOED Cheer Exhibition 2022, Two Teams Finish In Top 4

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the families of four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks' body was found inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South in Birmingham by police, who were performing a welfare check after a neighbor reached out to them. There is no evidence of foul play associated with his death.

