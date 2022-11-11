ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant

Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters

Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s Raw

WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s Raw. The November 14, episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
PHOTO: Randy Orton’s Wife Posts Photo Of Her Husband In A Hospital Bed

The wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, Kim Orton, recently took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself and her husband. In the photo, the Viper is clearly in a hospital bed. She captioned the photo with,. “7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re...
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win

At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
Zoey Stark Discusses Last Week’s Nikkita Lyons Attack On WWE NXT

Last week, Zoey Stark turned on Nikkita Lyons on WWE NXT, and explained her actions on this week’s show. Stark came out for a promo and explained why she hit Lyons with a belt after the pair lost their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
Michael Cole Opens Up On The Progress WWE Has Made In Saudi Arabia

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole opened up on WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event and the safety concerns they had. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
Shawn Michaels Announces Iron Survivor Matches – The Rules Revealed

Next month’s NXT Deadline pay-per-view event will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor matches, as Shawn Michaels announced during this week’s WWE NXT. Michaels announced on Tuesday night’s show that men’s and women’s iterations of the brand new match type will take place at the December 10th pay-per-view, with the winners becoming the #1 contenders to their respective top championships on the brand.
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name

On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE

Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion

According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 11/11/22

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2,264,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,138,000 viewers the show did a week ago. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.48 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news.
Ken Shamrock Believes Montreal Screwjob Damaged His WWE Career

Although the Montreal Screwjob is most synonymous with Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and of course, Vince McMahon, one person who also felt the ramifications of the controversial incident at Survivor Series all those years ago is Ken Shamrock. During an interview with Vlad TV, Shamrock discussed how the infamous Montreal Screwjob derailed his WWE push. You can take a look at a highlight from Shamrock’s interview below. (via 411 Mania)
WWE Planning To Drop Austin Theory’s Selfie Gimmick

Austin Theory is expected to be moving on from his ‘Selfie’ gimmick as part of an edgier character for the RAW Superstar. On last week’s RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins but failed to win the gold. During...
Logan Paul Has Spoken To Triple H About Wrestling John Cena

Will Logan Paul’s next high-profile match for WWE see the Maverick lock horns with John Cena? Paul certainly hopes so. Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has impressed fans with his three matches for the company. Speaking on his ImPAULsive podcast, Logan discussed a...

