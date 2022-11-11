Read full article on original website
Related
As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle
SEATTLE (AP) — As the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress.
Deliveroo quits Australia citing ‘challenging economic conditions’
Food delivery company says it is no longer accepting orders through its app and has entered voluntary administration
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo rebounded to finish slightly higher. Details were unclear, including who fired the missile. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian...
Inside Indiana Business
Electric Works construction update
We’re coming to you this week from Fort Wayne, one of the hottest cities in the state for development activity. We’ll take you inside Electric Works to get an update as construction continues on the first phase of the $280 million mixed-use innovation district.
Inside Indiana Business
Electric Works nearing completion of $286M first phase
Downtown Fort Wayne has seen more than $1 billion in investment over the past decade, and the pace has picked up over the last few years. From Promenade Park along the St. Mary’s River to the $30 million boutique hotel The Bradley to the $286 million first phase of the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district, the city aims to make downtown a popular place to live, work and play.
Inside Indiana Business
Industrial, home developers plan joint project by Indy neighborhood
A pair of developers are teaming up to recast more than 120 acres along Kentucky Avenue in the far southwest corner of Indianapolis into a mix of homes and large-scale industrial buildings, despite objections from nearby homeowners. Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners plans to build more than 800,000 square feet of...
Comments / 0