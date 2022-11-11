Downtown Fort Wayne has seen more than $1 billion in investment over the past decade, and the pace has picked up over the last few years. From Promenade Park along the St. Mary’s River to the $30 million boutique hotel The Bradley to the $286 million first phase of the Electric Works mixed-use innovation district, the city aims to make downtown a popular place to live, work and play.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO