Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
500-plus crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video
(FOX 9) - Hundreds of crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Monday as the first measurable snow fell in the Twin Cities metro. Snow is falling, and staying, in many regions of the state Monday, with on-and-off snow showers expected to produce an inch or two for the Twin Cities by Monday evening. As of noon, much of the metro had picked up more than an inch of snow.
fox7austin.com
Texas ranks among top states with highest flu numbers
AUSTIN, Texas - This year’s flu season is shaping up to be the worst the country has seen in three years. Right now, Texas is ranked as one of the top states for reported flu-like cases. "We are currently experiencing high levels of flu-like illness in Texas. We in...
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
fox7austin.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
fox7austin.com
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site
Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Breaking down the Texas governor's race
Another election season is concluding, and Republican Greg Abbott won his bid for a third term as Texas governor. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, and FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial take a look at the race for the Governor's Mansion and whether Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke still has a political career after his third losing bid for higher office.
fox7austin.com
Study finds spike in children going to ER with suicidal thoughts — even before pandemic
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox7austin.com
What foods are safe for pets to eat during holidays?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The holidays are right around the corner, and more than 60% of families in Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be celebrating the season with a pet. But with festivities comes food, and some can be toxic for cats and dogs. In order to avoid...
fox7austin.com
Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
fox7austin.com
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
Comments / 0