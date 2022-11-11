ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB7hO_0j7mZPTC00

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic.

The Human Rights Council will hold the session in the week of Nov. 21 “if possible on Nov. 24,” following a diplomatic request by Germany and Iceland.

Germany sent a letter to the council offices Friday announcing the call for a special session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children.”

At least one-third of the council’s 47 member states need to support such a request and the move by Germany suggests it has lined up enough backing.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.

After the protests erupted, the United States and European Union imposed additional sanctions on Iran for its brutal treatment of demonstrators and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions Monday.

At least 328 people have been killed in the Iran protests and 14,825 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a monitoring group.

Iran’s government for weeks has remained silent on casualty figures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
KRMG

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations

HAVANA — (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person told...
KRMG

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against...
KRMG

Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump's company is licensing its name for a golf resort in Oman in the first of what the company hopes will be several overseas deals, raising conflict-of-interest issues as the former president prepares to announce a possible third run for the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A defendant charged alongside members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol played down his message about ferrying “heavy weapons” across the Potomac River, calling it “creative writing" in testimony Tuesday. Thomas...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced Wednesday, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term. Yanjun Xu's attorneys say...
CINCINNATI, OH
KRMG

Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Peking University locked down as China virus cases grow

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and...
KRMG

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala Tuesday in a case that has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua. Antigua, just outside Guatemala City, is...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

NEW YORK — (AP) — Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
104K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy