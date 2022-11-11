A policy advisor and longtime business economist for the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago says Indiana’s soaring farmland values are mostly due to improving grain prices, but he says values are also playing catch up in the Indiana market. David Oppedahl is author of the Chicago Fed’s quarterly Agricultural Letter, which tracks farmland values and credit conditions. The third quarter report shows the value of good quality Indiana crop land is 29% higher than the same period a year ago.

