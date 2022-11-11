Read full article on original website
Grain prices, demand pushing Indiana farmland values higher
A policy advisor and longtime business economist for the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago says Indiana’s soaring farmland values are mostly due to improving grain prices, but he says values are also playing catch up in the Indiana market. David Oppedahl is author of the Chicago Fed’s quarterly Agricultural Letter, which tracks farmland values and credit conditions. The third quarter report shows the value of good quality Indiana crop land is 29% higher than the same period a year ago.
Indiana ranked among top 10 for life sciences
A biennial survey conducted by Biotechnology Industry Organization in Washington D.C. and Ohio-based TEConomy Partners shows Indiana’s life sciences industry continues to rank among the top in the nation. According to the report, the state continued its top 10 ranking for life sciences employment and is ranked third for academic biosciences research & development investment growth.
Frost Brown Todd announces merger with California firm
Frost Brown Todd, which has more than 500 attorneys in 14 markets including Indiana, is expanding to the West Coast through a merger with California-based AlvaradoSmith, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned and operated law firms. The combination will become effective Jan. 1, 2023. As part of the combination,...
Carpenter Realtors enters mortgage venture
Indianapolis-based Carpenter Realtors has entered into a joint venture with Nations Lending, a national mortgage lender based in Cleveland. The JV, Commitment Mortgage LLC, says the partnership will improve the homebuying process. Indiana-based mortgage industry veteran Erick Cavalcanti will serve as president of the joint venture. “We’re excited to bring...
State looks for opportunities to reduce overdose deaths
To tamp down on the growing number of opioid overdose deaths, Indiana stakeholders hope to explore ways to intervene earlier by analyzing “touchpoints” between Hoosiers and healthcare or criminal justice systems. For the second year in a row, Indiana hit a record high for the number of overdose...
Studying barriers to cancer survivorship in young adults
What is the long-term prognosis for adolescents and young adults who survive a bout with cancer, but live in medically-underserved areas of Indiana? A team of researchers at IU School of Medicine has received a $100,000 grant to examine how best to deliver cancer survivorship healthcare to those age groups in rural southwest Indiana.
