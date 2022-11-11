ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

One big thing the Tennessee Vols will need to watch for against South Carolina

The Tennessee Vols shouldn’t have many issues with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in Columbia. South Carolina has lost two of its last three games, they have the No. 68 scoring offense and the No. 68 scoring defense in the nation, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer admitted this week that Florida’s tempo gave his team trouble last weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Did Tennessee just find a new secret weapon on offense?

During Tennessee’s annihilating 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, a player emerged that could give the Vols yet another offensive weapon. Freshman running back Dylan Sampson exploded for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Tigers. But will he be utilized more going forward this season or was this a single-game anomaly?
NASHVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

8 TOP STOPS FOR YOUR FIRST NASHVILLE VISIT

Nashville, also known as Music City, is the home of country music. There’s no denying that music is everywhere you turn!. But in addition to the famous music scene, those interested in history, art, and food will find plenty of ways to stay busy on their first trip to the land of Elvis and Dolly.
NASHVILLE, TN
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville

Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

