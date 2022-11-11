(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa

Read full article on original website
Have a Little Music With Your Marijuana…’A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line’
When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.
The Arcata Ridge Trail is Complete, Creating Redwood-Lined Pathway From Sunny Brae to West End Road
Excellent news for fans of non-motorized locomotion and redwood forest bathing: A Saturday ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the much-anticipated completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. Huzzah!. The five-mile pathway now stretches from West End Road at the northern edge of the city, south through the Arcata Community Forest, across Fickle Hill...
For or Against? In 2024, the Controversial Cannabis Reform Initiative Is on the Ballot for Humboldt County Voters
In March of 2024, Humboldt County voters will have the option of voting for or against the Humboldt County Cannabis Reform Initiative (HCRI) that aims to “protect the County’s residents and the environmental harm caused by large-scale cultivation.”. Why the Initiative?. One of the proponents, Mark Thurmond, a...
North Coast Conversations: California Earthquake Authority Brace and Bolt Program
Humboldt County has the distinction of being one of the most seismically active regions in the country. While we may not know when the next big one will strike, we can take precautions that'll increase our chances of resiliency. For over 20 years, the California Earthquake Authority has done just...
2020 ‘Safe Surrender’ Baby Visits Humboldt Bay Fire Station, Meets Firefighter Who Received Them
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
A Bunch of Cowboys Will Ride Through Eureka This Weekend and You Should Bring Them Canned Food
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Poplar Dr. ***PHONE DETAIL*** RP HAS AN RO AGAINST FEMALE CAME TO THE RESIDENCE BUT HAS SINCE LEFT. SERVED TEMP EPO ORDER ON FILE EXP DATE 11/16/2022. . Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. Occurred at 13TH St/F St. GRASSY AREA NEAR F ST, SUBJS IN A 415 V, ALSO REPORTING...
De-Invited House Guest Helped Off the Premises by Deputies After a Little Bit of Havoc, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna for the report of an unwanted person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
‘Handsome Boy Zander Is a Big Goofball!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Zander. I am a male, black and brown Rottweiler mix. Age:...
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
OBITUARY: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Denise Watts, 1964-2022
Jacqueline “Jackie” Denise Watts passed away in Eureka on November 6, 2022 just one month before her 58th birthday. Jackie was born in Eureka on December 28, 1964, the third of four girls. Jackie spent many adventurous and joyful years with her siblings and friends. She often times would tell stories about the fun and sometimes trouble she and her girls had. Jackie was always full of enthusiasm and dedication when it came to her family and friends. It was her philosophy in life. Jackie graduated from Eureka High School in 1983 with honors — the year that some of her most favorite music groups staked their claim to fame on a large scale: Michael Jackson, Commodores and anything Motown.
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
Body of Missing Humboldt Woman Identified
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the Bridgeville area as that of local missing woman Patricia Ribeiro. On November 11, 2022, at about 1:10 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received...
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE. The Trinity County Animal Shelter shared the good news that thanks to all of the community shares and support - Curly has been adopted!. "We want to thank everyone for helping us save Curly before his scheduled euthanasia," the shelter wrote on social media. "Curly was adopted this morning to a wonderful family and he even gained two older doggie siblings!"
