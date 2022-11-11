Read full article on original website
Hou Dene
1d ago
if they had a prior altercation 45 min before the shooting obviously the deceased had some more animosity towards the accused , why would he park his car blocking the exit as though he wasn't going to let the accused leave the job site and approach the the team lead in a aggressive manner leads one to only believe their life is in danger,, clearly if he was a white male they would have called this self defense soo sad how they are so biased when it comes to black people
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Allen Park police investigating after man shot at motel
The Allen Park Police Department is investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting at Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 woman in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
Fox17
Detroit activists rally for a mental health response team in light of 2 officer involved shootings in 1 month
DETROIT — Detroit activists gathered on Saturday to call for change after Detroit police shot and killed two people in the last month during mental health crisis calls. Thursday, Detroit police shot and killed a 27-year-old mother of two during a mental health crisis. On October 2, Detroit police...
Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing Sterling Heights police, crashing car
A man was arrested in Sterling Heights after carjacking a woman and attempting to evade police in a chase. In that chase, a shot was fired by an officer who believed he was in danger.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash
Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
Detroit police: Woman fatally shot by officers after assaulting family members
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...
Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle
DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
$2,000 cash reward offered for tips after unknown suspect caught on camera before vehicle fire in Dearborn
Officials in Dearborn are turning to the public for help in identifying an arson suspect who allegedly started a vehicle fire last weekend. The owner of the damaged vehicle is now offering a $2,000 reward
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan boy, 5, who was riding his bike
MT. CLEMENS, MI – A Michigan man was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in prison related to the fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old Preston Singleton during June 2021 in Warren, authorities said. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Maurice Sumler, 22,...
Police: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting had gun, struggled with police
According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn police seeking help identifying suspect in arson case
The Dearborn police and fire departments were called tot he 6900 block of Pinehurst for a vehicle fire at about 1 a.m. Nov. 6. After a short investigation, the fire was deemed an arson. “Thankfully the Dearborn Fire Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further...
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun
Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
Have you seen Daniel? Detroit man living with mental illness still missing after last seen leaving his home in April
Authorities searching for a missing 66-year-old man with Schizophrenia are seeking help from the public after he disappeared near his Detroit home in April and hasn’t been seen since.
