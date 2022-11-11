ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Radio Ink

KIIS Pioneer Wally Clark Dies at 84

Wally Clark, the intrepid general manager who helped turn Rick Dees’ Top 40 countdown show into a nationally-syndicated staple, died this week at the age of 84. The cause of death was not immediately known, but he had suffered two strokes over the last few years, according to the website LARadio.com, which was first to report his passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radio Ink

WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl. Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.
CHARLOTTE, NC

