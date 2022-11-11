Wally Clark, the intrepid general manager who helped turn Rick Dees’ Top 40 countdown show into a nationally-syndicated staple, died this week at the age of 84. The cause of death was not immediately known, but he had suffered two strokes over the last few years, according to the website LARadio.com, which was first to report his passing.

