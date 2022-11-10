Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez honored for mental health advocacy work
BOSTON (AP) — Pop star and actor Selena Gomez has made no secret of her personal mental health struggles — they’ve made her an outspoken advocate for awareness and getting other young people the help they need. “I hope that by using my platform to share my...
"Clots During Your Period Are Not Normal": This Nurse Practitioner's TikTok Is Going Viral, But There's More To It Than You Think
"Many women have been dismissed with their symptoms of concern, even after seeing multiple providers, and I want to empower them to take back control of their healthcare."
