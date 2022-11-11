NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills
Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) after a catch
Cowboys Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates the 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51)
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21)
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for the Dec. 4 game at Houston. Watson's 11-game suspension runs through Week 12 -- including the bye week -- before...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23)
Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals. ...
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
Commanders not ready to make QB call
Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Heinicke is 3-1...
Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
